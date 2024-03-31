UI/UX Designer
2024-03-31
Role Overview:
As a UI/UX Designer at Anilata AB, you will be instrumental in shaping the visual and interactive aspects of our digital products. You'll work closely with our development and product management teams to ensure our applications are not only visually appealing but also user-friendly. Your expertise will guide the design of engaging user interfaces that meet the needs of our target audience, enhancing user satisfaction and loyalty.
Key Responsibilities:
Design and deliver wireframes, user stories, user journeys, and mockups optimized for a wide range of devices and interfaces.
Identify design problems and devise elegant solutions.
Make strategic design and user-experience decisions related to core, and new, functions and features.
Take a user-centered design approach and rapidly test and iterate your designs.
Collaborate with other team members and stakeholders.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-04-30
