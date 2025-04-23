UI Designer to Disruptive Novotech
2025-04-23
About the Company
Disruptive Novotech is at the forefront of innovation in wearable neuromodulation medical devices. As a dynamic and fast-growing start-up, the company is passionate about improving healthcare through cutting-edge technology. Join the team and help redefine the future of electro-stimulation.
About the PositionWe are looking for a creative and solution-oriented designer who can transform user flows into elegant and functional interfaces.
Your key responsibilities:
Design user flows and interfaces that meet both functional and aesthetic requirements.
Ensure the design aligns with brand identity and design guidelines.
Collaborate with developers to translate designs into code.
Conduct user testing and work iteratively to improve the design.
Help create a premium feel for the product.
Qualifications and Characteristics
The ideal candidate is self-motivated, autonomous, and eager to tackle challenges from design to testing while continuously innovating and problem-solving.
We are looking for someone who:
Has previous experience in UI design, preferably within premium brands.
Is skilled in user flows, interaction design, and prototyping tools.
Understands regulatory requirements or is open to working in such an environment.
Has experience working closely with developers.
Is solution-oriented and flexible, with a passion for intuitive user experiences.
Has experience designing UI for software applications.
Experience with medical technology products is a plus.
Additional Information
We apply an ongoing selection process so we encourage you to apply as soon as possible!
If you have any questions don't hesitate to reach out at jimmy@astaagency.se
