UI Designer
Geoguessr AB / Grafiska jobb / Stockholm Visa alla grafiska jobb i Stockholm
2024-08-13
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Geoguessr AB i Stockholm
Are you passionate about creating a great gaming experience and developing a scalable product? Come help us build the best geography games ever! You will be a part of a team with huge impact, shaping the game experience for our amazing 70 million players.
At GeoGuessr we do more than create games, since 2013 we have crafted a game that turns the world into a playground for the curious and knowledge-hungry. During the last couple of years we have focused on building an incredible team, now over 50 people, and craft new ways for our dedicated players to experience our fantastic geography games. GeoGuessr is widely played all around the world and have a large and dedicated community.
The role
We are looking for a UI Designer with the ambition to be working with games in both browser and mobile apps. You are a strong game enthusiast. You know how to design engaging and user-friendly game layouts. Furthermore, you know how to create highly immersive and engaging expressions that catches the players attention. Your emphasis is on UI elements, artwork, motion and transitions but you also have a great understanding of game flows and design concepts.
As a UI Designer at GeoGuessr you will work closely with other UI designers, 3D designers as well as our tech teams. You will play a big part in taking the visuals and game experience to the next level, and make sure we keep our design cohesive and immersive.
Innovation and exploration will be part of your daily work. You actively use your knowledge and imagination to further improve your own and others' work. You will collaborate and work at our office in Stockholm in a friendly atmosphere where team skills are highly appreciated.
Who you are?
You have proven experience of designing successful games.
You have been working as a UI designer for at least 3+ years.
You're a strong visual designer with a good understanding of game flows and game concepts.
You are an artist that utilize art, movements, and interactions to create an enjoyable experience for the players.
You are self-motivated and always want to challenge yourself and others.
You like to work in a flexible and innovative environment.
You are ready to work in a scaling organization with a fast pace.
Need to have
Experience within the Gaming Industry for at least 1 year.
Nice to have
Experience with motion and sound design.
Wait, there's more!
We're offering a package of perks to keep you charged up and ready to create wonders:
Daily breakfast and lunch at the office.
6 weeks of vacation + 3 extra days off, for a well-deserved rest.
Pension and insurance as per ITP1 guidelines.
50,000 SEK education benefit.
5,000 SEK wellness allowance.
A high energy and very much alive office.
We encourage exercise during working hours. We provide a large selection of snacks and drinks for recovery. A home to simply enjoy.
This role is based in Stockholm where we have invested in creating our unique home at Katarinavägen 17, in the glass house by Slussen.
Sounds exciting? To apply, you don't need a fully-fledged portfolio with elaborate case studies, but please provide visual examples of your best work along with a short description of your contribution in the projects.
We will conduct a case interview in the hiring process and look forward to hearing from you.
Let's Go! Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-01-30 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Geoguessr AB
(org.nr 556939-8349), http://www.geoguessr.com Arbetsplats
GeoGuessr Jobbnummer
8838371