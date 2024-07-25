UI Designer
A passion for fantasy worlds has long been ingrained in our studio, and at last we can announce we have embarked on a journey into that beloved realm. With a party of veteran IOI guild members and new wizards and sorceresses of the industry, we are building an ambitious new IP for console and PC that will revolutionize the online fantasy RPG genre. If you share a similar passion for creating welcoming, heartfelt, bold and impactful worlds, join us and together we will write the next chapter in IOI's history.
We are seeking a UI Designerwho is able to focus on hands-on implementation. With a strong studio culture dedicated to high quality of life, supported by transparent communication and supportive engagement with our team members, we are seeking individuals who can see the vision and take the leap on this new adventure that promises to deliver a one-of-a-kind gameplay experience for players.
What you will do:
Collaborate with game designers and engineers in the creation of user interface and user experience to help define and develop games.
Explore UI designs and implement visual prototypes using appropriate prototype tools and/or in-game.
Create and maintain UI designs and technical documentation.
Iterate on look and feel of the UI, incorporating feedback from design, stakeholders, and playtests to produce the most user friendly and visually compelling experience possible.
Translate concepts into producible game elements.
Fix bugs and optimize game assets for required performance and to comply with specifications on various platforms.
Who you are:
Some familiarity with a scripting language (i.e. JavaScript, Lua, ActionScript, or Python).
Has a keen artistic eye with strong graphic design and motion graphic skills.
Ability to respond elegantly to creative changes.
Ability to maximize result under strong technical constraints.
A dedicated team player, yet able to work independently.
Who we are:
IO Interactive is an independent videogame development and publishing company with studios in Copenhagen, Malmö and Barcelona. As the creative force behind some of the most talked-about multiplatform video games in the last decade, we are committed to creating unforgettable characters and experiences - all powered by our award-winning, proprietary Glacier technology. We know that to achieve those goals, we need courage, talented people and a great working environment - and we do our utmost to have all of that. Across our multiple studios, we're working on several projects. Crucially though, we're all one team. We value the work and impact that each person brings to the table and we actively encourage new ideas, whilst listening to your insights along the way. We have a dedicated team of People Managers, who look after you as an individual and as an employee. With more than 40 nationalities, we know that everyone is different and we are proud to have a reputation for being a friendly workplace with highly-talent people. Ersättning
