UI Designer
2024-01-18
Job Description
Can you take our players on a journey? Do you want to create the world's best mobile games? We need UX and UI talent to help us level up. You'll drive our team forward to deliver unforgettable experiences that delight players across the world.
Your role within our Kingdom
As a talented UI Designer, you'll work closely with UX and game designers, user researchers, developers, game artists and technical artists. Collaborating with other specialists in your feature team, art lead and producers, you will work on the effective and optimised user interface systems and new player-centric features for Candy Crush. You are following your passion for interaction and communication design and strive to learn more about it applying these design principles in practice.
As a member of the Candy team you'll participate in a cross-location collaboration. We believe your communication and organisation skills will help you to champion our cooperation on features and information exchange among the teams.
Skills to create Thrills
You have experience in UI design
You have a well-developed sense of visual aesthetics
You understand the need of assets optimisation and keen on technical constraints
You can apply interaction and communication design to your work
You are a proactive and reliable team player
You have good communication and organizational skills
You are willing to expand your professional knowledge
Bonus Points
Experience in UI design for games, mobile games as a plus
Experience in UI implementation with game engines
Skills in animation, motion design and/or special effects
Interested in typography and iconography
Experience working with design specs
