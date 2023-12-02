UI Designer
Hookkoo AB / Grafiska jobb / Göteborg Visa alla grafiska jobb i Göteborg
2023-12-02
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Hookkoo AB i Göteborg
, Härryda
, Stockholm
, Tierp
eller i hela Sverige
Description of the assignment
In this role, you are responsible for designing market-leading User Interfaces with stunning visuals for the cars. You will work within the HMI & UX Design department, a true cross-functional team where inter-disciplinary focus, curiosity and drive are highly valued. We work in close collaboration with all other design departments, as well as with Engineering and Marketing, to shape the mobility experience of the future.
As UI Designer you participate throughout the entire design process, from inspiration and research to building digital prototypes and specify the detailed design. Together with a team, you contribute to the development, evaluation and documentation of novel interaction concepts and information architectures for digital touch points, infotainment, driver information and telematics.
You collaborate on designing, running, and testing new solutions through experiments and prototypes at varying levels of fidelity. From visual storytelling, wireframing, click-through prototypes and animations to functional interactive prototypes. You systematically ensure that concepts are coherent, satisfy user needs and expectations, understand user pain points as well as meeting safety and regulatory requirements, and minimize driver distraction.
Qualifications and skills required for the role
E.g. degrees, years of experience, competencies needed
• Bachelor's degree in Graphics design, Interaction design, human factors, human computer interaction, or related field. Or equivalent education
• Minimum 2 years of experience designing across multiple platforms
• Experience from collaborating with multidisciplinary teams of designers, researchers, engineers, strategists and product managers throughout the design process
• Experience of building digital mockups, prototypes, or proof-of-concepts
• Portfolio highlighting projects that demonstrate experience in crafting digital or physical user interfaces with a range of interaction models, as well as personal technical skillset.
• Is highly skilled in Figma, the industry-leading design and prototyping tool
• Exhibits a natural inclination towards structure in their work
• Is a self-organized individual who can manage their own projects and timelines effectively
Nice-to-haves
• Master's degree in Interaction design, human factors, human computer interaction or related field
• Prior experience in developing interfaces to meet safety/driver distraction standards
• Previous experience developing interfaces/interactions for high-workload dynamic environments (e.g. vehicles, aircraft)
• Experience of moderating brainstorming and ideation sessions
• Understanding of web development languages
• Motion (After Effects, Premiere) and 3D softwares (Blender, VRED)
Personal attributes
• Ability to drive, motivate and convince
• Excellent communication, presentation and interpersonal skills, able to drive concepts and ideas forward
• Persistency to pursue targets and take decisions
• Creative problem solver, passionate to work on complex challenges
• Ability to manage competing project priorities and constraints
• Structured, methodical, and analytical with good planning skills.
• Highly motivated, flexible, and able to work under constrained time schedules
• Cultural awareness, especially Asian and European culture
• Each individual in our team has a high level of responsibility and mandate and is expected to be able to work autonomously.
• Fluent in English, spoken and written
• Driver's license
Other
The assignment includes travel:
Yes No Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-12-15 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Hookkoo AB
(org.nr 559195-8839)
413 24 GÖTEBORG Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort. Jobbnummer
8303181