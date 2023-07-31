UI Artist - Noid
Toca Boca AB / Grafiska jobb / Stockholm Visa alla grafiska jobb i Stockholm
2023-07-31
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Toca Boca AB i Stockholm
Noid is now looking for a driven and highly skilled UI Artist with experience of working with and shipping 3D games. This role is for someone who loves to create beautiful, consistent, readable and inviting UI Art for our target audience, and who enjoys the process of coming up with ideas through concept art and driving the overall look.
As UI Artist your primary focus will be to create the required art assets on top of established UX designs, while having a good understanding of UX and the skills to do concept art for UI. You will collaborate closely with the Art Director to establish the look and feel of the interface, and partner with the UX Designer to make sure the art works with the design intention and user experience.
What you'll be doing:
Create and own the game's User Interface visuals
Produce beautiful UI art, do the actual implementation and iterate on it in the engine
Create UI concept art to suggest alternatives in dialogue with the Art Director
Communicate and collaborate with several team members across many disciplines
Contribute to creating a positive culture in our studio
What we are looking for:
Some years of experience as a UI Artist in the games industry, having worked on and shipped 3D games
Experience working with mobile games and a good understanding of mobile games UI
Good concept art skills
Knowledge about performance and memory usage of assets, and how that impacts the game
A strong UI portfolio, preferably with a playful style or mobile attuned.
Self-sufficiency with a learning mindset, passionate about your craft
Experience working in cross-functional teams
Excellent communication skills
Nice-to-have:
UX experience
Having built and launched a mobile game on iOS and Android
Experience working in live development
3D Art skills
UI Unity experience
UI Animation skills
Good to know
Noid is part of the global company Spin Master and we are sitting in the same office as our sister studio Toca Boca and Nørdlight in Luma, Stockholm. You'll need to be located in Sweden as we are unable to support relocation. We offer a hybrid workplace - you can join some of our colleagues in the office a few days a week and you can also work from home. We apply a 6-month probationary period.
ABOUT THE COMPANY
NOID is a Stockholm based game studio focused on bringing fantastic ideas and experiences to life. We focus on creating world class entertainment for gamers of all ages. Our drive is foremost the passion for creating something unexpected. Joining NOID you will not only be a part of creating these amazing games, you will also be a partner in creating an open, humble and respectful culture where we are in it together. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-12-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "Arbetsformedlingen". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Toca Boca AB
(org.nr 556870-3721), https://www.noidgames.com/
Lumaparksvägen 13a (visa karta
)
120 31 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Noid Jobbnummer
7997153