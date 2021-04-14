UCG 041401 Embedded Developer C++ Lund - United Consultants Group Ucg AB - Elektronikjobb i Järfälla

United Consultants Group Ucg AB / Elektronikjobb / Järfälla2021-04-14UCG/Radio Support is a consulting company based in Kista in northern Stockholm. Regardless placement you will be employed by UCG, with Swedish salary and benifits.The Consultant roleAs a consultant you may be placed at different customers. UCG will assist with extra training when needed. As a consultant we need you to be flexible and to easily adapt to a new environment.Education/trainingOur roles requires a basic technical education, sometimes university level.ExperienceWe require at least 3 years of relevant job experience for all roles, mostly more.Required experience for this role:Experienced embedded system developerSeveral years of experience using modern C++ programmingExperience with RTOS environmentWorking language: EnglishMeriting competenceExperience from FreeRTOSSwedishAbout the positionAs an embedded developer, you will have to start with the existing code base to develop new featuresYou will also work work with bug elimination and safety issuesRemote work is possible while Covid-19Location: LundStart: Asap2021-04-14Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-04-28United Consultants Group Ucg ABEnköpingsvägen 1417746 Järfälla5692294