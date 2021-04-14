UCG 041401 Embedded Developer C++ Lund - United Consultants Group Ucg AB - Elektronikjobb i Järfälla
UCG 041401 Embedded Developer C++ Lund
United Consultants Group Ucg AB / Elektronikjobb / Järfälla
2021-04-14
UCG/Radio Support is a consulting company based in Kista in northern Stockholm. Regardless placement you will be employed by UCG, with Swedish salary and benifits.
The Consultant role
As a consultant you may be placed at different customers. UCG will assist with extra training when needed. As a consultant we need you to be flexible and to easily adapt to a new environment.
Education/training
Our roles requires a basic technical education, sometimes university level.
Experience
We require at least 3 years of relevant job experience for all roles, mostly more.
Required experience for this role:
Experienced embedded system developer
Several years of experience using modern C++ programming
Experience with RTOS environment
Working language: English
Meriting competence
Experience from FreeRTOS
Swedish
About the position
As an embedded developer, you will have to start with the existing code base to develop new features
You will also work work with bug elimination and safety issues
Remote work is possible while Covid-19
Location: Lund
Start: Asap
Publiceringsdatum
2021-04-14
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-04-28
Adress
United Consultants Group Ucg AB
Enköpingsvägen 14
17746 Järfälla
Jobbnummer
5692294
