UCG 041401 Embedded Developer C++ Lund - United Consultants Group Ucg AB - Elektronikjobb i Järfälla
UCG 041401 Embedded Developer C++ Lund
United Consultants Group Ucg AB / Elektronikjobb / Järfälla
2021-04-14

Visa alla elektronikjobb i Järfälla, Sollentuna, Upplands-Bro, Danderyd
Visa alla jobb hos United Consultants Group Ucg AB i Järfälla

UCG/Radio Support is a consulting company based in Kista in northern Stockholm. Regardless placement you will be employed by UCG, with Swedish salary and benifits.
The Consultant role
As a consultant you may be placed at different customers. UCG will assist with extra training when needed. As a consultant we need you to be flexible and to easily adapt to a new environment.
Education/training
Our roles requires a basic technical education, sometimes university level.
Experience
We require at least 3 years of relevant job experience for all roles, mostly more.
Required experience for this role:
* Experienced embedded system developer
* Several years of experience using modern C++ programming
* Experience with RTOS environment
Working language: English

Meriting competence
* Experience from FreeRTOS
* Swedish

About the position
* As an embedded developer, you will have to start with the existing code base to develop new features
* You will also work work with bug elimination and safety issues
* Remote work is possible while Covid-19
Location: Lund
Start: Asap

Publiceringsdatum
2021-04-14

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-04-28

Adress
United Consultants Group Ucg AB
Enköpingsvägen 14
17746 Järfälla

Jobbnummer
5692294

Prenumerera
Fyll i din e-postadress för att få e-postnotifiering när det dyker upp fler lediga jobb hos United Consultants Group Ucg AB:

 
Populära jobb
Projektledare med processkunskap, G ...
Fullstackutvecklare med fokus på C+ ...
Undersköterska natt till Akutmottag ...
Platschef med intresse för VA och i ...
Servicetekniker, Kiruna
Vik. psykolog till Stockholms centr ...
Duktiga truckförare sökes till Söde ...
Lösningsarkitekt inom datacenter oc ...
OKG AB söker nu en utredningsingenj ...
Lärare i juridik och/eller företags ...
Tandsköterska Folktandvården Lyckeb ...
Kundservicemedarbetare till Etac Sv ...
Legal Policy Specialist (Remote - E ...
Mjukvaruutvecklare
Redovisningsekonom med bakgrund som ...
Populära nyckelord
Telenor
Ljungskile
Feriejobb
Postgresql
Wcdma
Nytillkomna arbetsgivare
Nexer AB
Vivianne Omsorg AB
Needo Recruitment Group AB
Sergel Kredittjänster AB
Buskhaga KB
Räddningstjänstförbundet Storgötebo ...
Personaluthyrning, Logistik & Servi ...
Palmelind Konsult AB
Göteborgs kommun
Region Gävleborg, Hälso- och sjukvå ...
Kontakta Vakanser.se