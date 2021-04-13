UCG 041303 Embedded WiFi Developer Malmö - United Consultants Group Ucg AB - Elektronikjobb i Järfälla
UCG/Radio Support is a consulting company based in Kista in northern Stockholm. Regardless placement you will be employed by UCG, with Swedish salary and benifits.
The Consultant role
As a consultant you may be placed at different customers. UCG will assist with extra training when needed. As a consultant we need you to be flexible and to easily adapt to a new environment.
Education/training
Our roles requires a basic technical education, sometimes university level.
Experience
We require at least 3 years of relevant job experience for all roles, mostly more.
Required experience for this role:
* Experience from local connectivity with extra strong skills within WiFi.
* Development and design in C for embedded, real time systems.
C # for test
Agile work environment
Contribute to the architecture and roadmap.

Working language: Swedish/English

Meriting competence
* Experience fofv Software protocol above Chip, Signal and Hardware.
* Wi-Fi security, TLS, UDP and other IP based protocols above the Wi-Fi driver.
* High-level Wi-Fi protocols are also wanted

About the position
* work as an embedded C developer
* you're expected to take an active part in a team involved in development and maintenance (trouble shooting, defect correction etc) within the connectivity area of a product.
* Due to the COVID situation there are possibilities for remote work, but candidates are expected to be able to be present on-site when requested
Location: Malmö
Start: Asap

