UCG 041303 Embedded WiFi Developer Malmö - United Consultants Group Ucg AB
UCG 041303 Embedded WiFi Developer Malmö
United Consultants Group Ucg AB / Elektronikjobb / Järfälla
2021-04-13
UCG/Radio Support is a consulting company based in Kista in northern Stockholm. Regardless placement you will be employed by UCG, with Swedish salary and benifits.
The Consultant role
As a consultant you may be placed at different customers. UCG will assist with extra training when needed. As a consultant we need you to be flexible and to easily adapt to a new environment.
Education/training
Our roles requires a basic technical education, sometimes university level.
Experience
We require at least 3 years of relevant job experience for all roles, mostly more.
Required experience for this role:
Experience from local connectivity with extra strong skills within WiFi.
Development and design in C for embedded, real time systems.
C # for test
Agile work environment
Contribute to the architecture and roadmap.
Working language: Swedish/English
Meriting competence
Experience fofv Software protocol above Chip, Signal and Hardware.
Wi-Fi security, TLS, UDP and other IP based protocols above the Wi-Fi driver.
High-level Wi-Fi protocols are also wanted
About the position
work as an embedded C developer
you're expected to take an active part in a team involved in development and maintenance (trouble shooting, defect correction etc) within the connectivity area of a product.
Due to the COVID situation there are possibilities for remote work, but candidates are expected to be able to be present on-site when requested
Location: Malmö
Start: Asap
Publiceringsdatum
2021-04-13
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-04-27
Adress
United Consultants Group Ucg AB
Enköpingsvägen 14
17746 Järfälla
Jobbnummer
5689397
