UCG 041303 Embedded WiFi Developer Malmö - United Consultants Group Ucg AB - Elektronikjobb i Järfälla

Prenumerera på nya jobb hos United Consultants Group Ucg AB

United Consultants Group Ucg AB / Elektronikjobb / Järfälla2021-04-13UCG/Radio Support is a consulting company based in Kista in northern Stockholm. Regardless placement you will be employed by UCG, with Swedish salary and benifits.The Consultant roleAs a consultant you may be placed at different customers. UCG will assist with extra training when needed. As a consultant we need you to be flexible and to easily adapt to a new environment.Education/trainingOur roles requires a basic technical education, sometimes university level.ExperienceWe require at least 3 years of relevant job experience for all roles, mostly more.Required experience for this role:Experience from local connectivity with extra strong skills within WiFi.Development and design in C for embedded, real time systems.C # for testAgile work environmentContribute to the architecture and roadmap.Working language: Swedish/EnglishMeriting competenceExperience fofv Software protocol above Chip, Signal and Hardware.Wi-Fi security, TLS, UDP and other IP based protocols above the Wi-Fi driver.High-level Wi-Fi protocols are also wantedAbout the positionwork as an embedded C developeryou're expected to take an active part in a team involved in development and maintenance (trouble shooting, defect correction etc) within the connectivity area of a product.Due to the COVID situation there are possibilities for remote work, but candidates are expected to be able to be present on-site when requestedLocation: MalmöStart: Asap2021-04-13Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-04-27United Consultants Group Ucg ABEnköpingsvägen 1417746 Järfälla5689397