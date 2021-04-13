Ucg 041302 Verification Engineer Telecom Lund - United Consultants Group Ucg AB - Datajobb i Järfälla
Ucg 041302 Verification Engineer Telecom Lund
United Consultants Group Ucg AB / Datajobb / Järfälla
2021-04-13

UCG/Radio Support is a consulting company based in Kista in northern Stockholm. Regardless placement you will be employed by UCG, with Swedish salary and benifits.
The Consultant roll
As a consultant you may be placed at different customers. UCG will assist with extra training when needed. As a consultant we need you to be flexible and to easily adapt to a new environment.
Education/training
Our roles requires a basic technical education, sometimes university level.
Experience
We require at least 3 years of relevant job experience for all roles, mostly more.

Required experience for this role:
* A MSc degree in a technical field or the equivalent level of education
Several years' experience from verification using System Verilog and UVM.
* Experience in developing verification test plans and directed/randomized test cases
* Experience in Mixed Signal Verification
* Agile and lean way of working
* Work language: English

Wanted competence
* From Formal Verification
* Using real-numbered analog behavioral models in SystemVerilog/Verilog-AMS or electrical behavioral models in Verilog-A
* With signal processing using Matlab
* In Gate-level Netlist simulations

Assignment description
* This assignment entails working as an ASIC Mixed-Signal Verification Engineer. Your role will include many different tasks, but focus will be on Verification of pure digital and/or mixed signal design blocks.
* Our focus is on Lean and Agile ways of working. We coordinate in multi-functional development teams in which continuous improvement and innovation is part of the daily work.
* Take full responsibility for verification of a design, being block or sub-system
* Define and implement UVM based test environments
* Generate documentation
Location: Lund
Starting: ASAP

Publiceringsdatum
