Ucg 041302 Verification Engineer Telecom Lund - United Consultants Group Ucg AB - Datajobb i Järfälla
Ucg 041302 Verification Engineer Telecom Lund
United Consultants Group Ucg AB / Datajobb / Järfälla
2021-04-13
Visa alla datajobb i Järfälla, Sollentuna, Upplands-Bro, Danderyd
Visa alla jobb hos United Consultants Group Ucg AB i Järfälla
UCG/Radio Support is a consulting company based in Kista in northern Stockholm. Regardless placement you will be employed by UCG, with Swedish salary and benifits.
The Consultant roll
As a consultant you may be placed at different customers. UCG will assist with extra training when needed. As a consultant we need you to be flexible and to easily adapt to a new environment.
Education/training
Our roles requires a basic technical education, sometimes university level.
Experience
We require at least 3 years of relevant job experience for all roles, mostly more.
Required experience for this role:
A MSc degree in a technical field or the equivalent level of education
Several years' experience from verification using System Verilog and UVM.
Experience in developing verification test plans and directed/randomized test cases
Experience in Mixed Signal Verification
Agile and lean way of working
Work language: English
Wanted competence
From Formal Verification
Using real-numbered analog behavioral models in SystemVerilog/Verilog-AMS or electrical behavioral models in Verilog-A
With signal processing using Matlab
In Gate-level Netlist simulations
Assignment description
This assignment entails working as an ASIC Mixed-Signal Verification Engineer. Your role will include many different tasks, but focus will be on Verification of pure digital and/or mixed signal design blocks.
Our focus is on Lean and Agile ways of working. We coordinate in multi-functional development teams in which continuous improvement and innovation is part of the daily work.
Take full responsibility for verification of a design, being block or sub-system
Define and implement UVM based test environments
Generate documentation
Location: Lund
Starting: ASAP
Publiceringsdatum
2021-04-13
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-04-27
Adress
United Consultants Group Ucg AB
Enköpingsvägen 14
17746 Järfälla
Jobbnummer
5689395
United Consultants Group Ucg AB / Datajobb / Järfälla
2021-04-13
Visa alla datajobb i Järfälla, Sollentuna, Upplands-Bro, Danderyd
Visa alla jobb hos United Consultants Group Ucg AB i Järfälla
UCG/Radio Support is a consulting company based in Kista in northern Stockholm. Regardless placement you will be employed by UCG, with Swedish salary and benifits.
The Consultant roll
As a consultant you may be placed at different customers. UCG will assist with extra training when needed. As a consultant we need you to be flexible and to easily adapt to a new environment.
Education/training
Our roles requires a basic technical education, sometimes university level.
Experience
We require at least 3 years of relevant job experience for all roles, mostly more.
Required experience for this role:
A MSc degree in a technical field or the equivalent level of education
Several years' experience from verification using System Verilog and UVM.
Experience in developing verification test plans and directed/randomized test cases
Experience in Mixed Signal Verification
Agile and lean way of working
Work language: English
Wanted competence
From Formal Verification
Using real-numbered analog behavioral models in SystemVerilog/Verilog-AMS or electrical behavioral models in Verilog-A
With signal processing using Matlab
In Gate-level Netlist simulations
Assignment description
This assignment entails working as an ASIC Mixed-Signal Verification Engineer. Your role will include many different tasks, but focus will be on Verification of pure digital and/or mixed signal design blocks.
Our focus is on Lean and Agile ways of working. We coordinate in multi-functional development teams in which continuous improvement and innovation is part of the daily work.
Take full responsibility for verification of a design, being block or sub-system
Define and implement UVM based test environments
Generate documentation
Location: Lund
Starting: ASAP
Publiceringsdatum
2021-04-13
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-04-27
Adress
United Consultants Group Ucg AB
Enköpingsvägen 14
17746 Järfälla
Jobbnummer
5689395