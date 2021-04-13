Ucg 041302 Verification Engineer Telecom Lund - United Consultants Group Ucg AB - Datajobb i Järfälla

United Consultants Group Ucg AB / Datajobb / Järfälla2021-04-13UCG/Radio Support is a consulting company based in Kista in northern Stockholm. Regardless placement you will be employed by UCG, with Swedish salary and benifits.The Consultant rollAs a consultant you may be placed at different customers. UCG will assist with extra training when needed. As a consultant we need you to be flexible and to easily adapt to a new environment.Education/trainingOur roles requires a basic technical education, sometimes university level.ExperienceWe require at least 3 years of relevant job experience for all roles, mostly more.Required experience for this role:A MSc degree in a technical field or the equivalent level of educationSeveral years' experience from verification using System Verilog and UVM.Experience in developing verification test plans and directed/randomized test casesExperience in Mixed Signal VerificationAgile and lean way of workingWork language: EnglishWanted competenceFrom Formal VerificationUsing real-numbered analog behavioral models in SystemVerilog/Verilog-AMS or electrical behavioral models in Verilog-AWith signal processing using MatlabIn Gate-level Netlist simulationsAssignment descriptionThis assignment entails working as an ASIC Mixed-Signal Verification Engineer. Your role will include many different tasks, but focus will be on Verification of pure digital and/or mixed signal design blocks.Our focus is on Lean and Agile ways of working. We coordinate in multi-functional development teams in which continuous improvement and innovation is part of the daily work.Take full responsibility for verification of a design, being block or sub-systemDefine and implement UVM based test environmentsGenerate documentationLocation: LundStarting: ASAP2021-04-13Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-04-27United Consultants Group Ucg ABEnköpingsvägen 1417746 Järfälla5689395