UCG/Radio Support is a consulting company based in Kista in northern Stockholm. Regardless placement you will be employed by UCG, with Swedish salary and benifits.
The Consultant roll
As a consultant you may be placed at different customers. UCG will assist with extra training when needed. As a consultant we need you to be flexible and to easily adapt to a new environment.
Education/training
Our roles requires a basic technical education, sometimes university level.
Experience
We require at least 3 years of relevant job experience for all roles, mostly more.
Required experience for this role:
* +10 years of work experience
* Extensive experience from DW development, including data modelling and ETL
* Hands-on experience from developing analytics solutions on AWS, mainly AWS Redshift
* Experience from Hadoop and Spark
* Strong Python and/or Scala skills
Good understanding of DevOps and agile software development principles
Working language: English/Swedish

Wanted competence
* Being able to mentor / guide
* Swedish

About the position
* Working as BI/DW developer
* join the customer's BI reporting team
* Working with business data elements/fields , mapping and extracting these from ERP systems.
Area: Telecom operator
Location: Stockholm

Start: Asap

