UCG 041301 ETL/BI Developer - United Consultants Group Ucg AB - Elektronikjobb i Järfälla

United Consultants Group Ucg AB / Elektronikjobb / Järfälla2021-04-13UCG/Radio Support is a consulting company based in Kista in northern Stockholm. Regardless placement you will be employed by UCG, with Swedish salary and benifits.The Consultant rollAs a consultant you may be placed at different customers. UCG will assist with extra training when needed. As a consultant we need you to be flexible and to easily adapt to a new environment.Education/trainingOur roles requires a basic technical education, sometimes university level.ExperienceWe require at least 3 years of relevant job experience for all roles, mostly more.Required experience for this role:+10 years of work experienceExtensive experience from DW development, including data modelling and ETLHands-on experience from developing analytics solutions on AWS, mainly AWS RedshiftExperience from Hadoop and SparkStrong Python and/or Scala skillsGood understanding of DevOps and agile software development principlesWorking language: English/SwedishWanted competenceBeing able to mentor / guideSwedishAbout the positionWorking as BI/DW developerjoin the customer's BI reporting teamWorking with business data elements/fields , mapping and extracting these from ERP systems.Area: Telecom operatorLocation: StockholmStart: Asap2021-04-13Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-04-27United Consultants Group Ucg ABEnköpingsvägen 1417746 Järfälla5689385