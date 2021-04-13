UCG 041301 ETL/BI Developer - United Consultants Group Ucg AB - Elektronikjobb i Järfälla
UCG 041301 ETL/BI Developer
United Consultants Group Ucg AB / Elektronikjobb / Järfälla
2021-04-13
UCG/Radio Support is a consulting company based in Kista in northern Stockholm. Regardless placement you will be employed by UCG, with Swedish salary and benifits.
The Consultant roll
As a consultant you may be placed at different customers. UCG will assist with extra training when needed. As a consultant we need you to be flexible and to easily adapt to a new environment.
Education/training
Our roles requires a basic technical education, sometimes university level.
Experience
We require at least 3 years of relevant job experience for all roles, mostly more.
Required experience for this role:
+10 years of work experience
Extensive experience from DW development, including data modelling and ETL
Hands-on experience from developing analytics solutions on AWS, mainly AWS Redshift
Experience from Hadoop and Spark
Strong Python and/or Scala skills
Good understanding of DevOps and agile software development principles
Working language: English/Swedish
Wanted competence
Being able to mentor / guide
Swedish
About the position
Working as BI/DW developer
join the customer's BI reporting team
Working with business data elements/fields , mapping and extracting these from ERP systems.
Area: Telecom operator
Location: Stockholm
Start: Asap
Publiceringsdatum
2021-04-13
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-04-27
Adress
United Consultants Group Ucg AB
Enköpingsvägen 14
17746 Järfälla
Jobbnummer
5689385
