Ucg 041205 Asic Verification Engineer - United Consultants Group Ucg AB

United Consultants Group Ucg AB / Datajobb / Järfälla2021-04-12UCG/Radio Support is a consulting company based in Kista in northern Stockholm. Regardless placement you will be employed by UCG, with Swedish salary and benifits.The Consultant roleAs a consultant you may be placed at different customers. UCG will assist with extra training when needed. As a consultant we need you to be flexible and to easily adapt to a new environmentEducation/trainingOur roles requires a basic technical education, sometimes university level.ExperienceWe require at least 3 years of relevant job experience for all roles, mostly more.Required experience for this role:BSc or MSc e.g. in Electronic, Embedded systemExperience in hardware verification in VHDL using OVM/UVMExperience in System level verification, formal verificationExperience in using the System Verilog (SV) tools and UVM methodologyGood programming skills in C and/or C++Good knowledge of verification methodology in generalWorking language: EnglishMeritingKnowledge of hardware design (VHDL/Verilog)Assignment descriptionYou will be part of a high end technology project with the goal to develop and verify complex digital mobile communication designsYour responsibility will be system level verification of a ASIC designYou will work with telecom applicationsLocation: StockholmStarting: asap2021-04-12Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-04-26United Consultants Group Ucg ABEnköpingsvägen 1417746 Järfälla5686504