Ucg 041205 Asic Verification Engineer - United Consultants Group Ucg AB - Datajobb i Järfälla
Ucg 041205 Asic Verification Engineer
United Consultants Group Ucg AB / Datajobb / Järfälla
2021-04-12

UCG/Radio Support is a consulting company based in Kista in northern Stockholm. Regardless placement you will be employed by UCG, with Swedish salary and benifits.
The Consultant role
As a consultant you may be placed at different customers. UCG will assist with extra training when needed. As a consultant we need you to be flexible and to easily adapt to a new environment
Education/training
Our roles requires a basic technical education, sometimes university level.
Experience
We require at least 3 years of relevant job experience for all roles, mostly more.

Required experience for this role:
* BSc or MSc e.g. in Electronic, Embedded system
* Experience in hardware verification in VHDL using OVM/UVM
* Experience in System level verification, formal verification
* Experience in using the System Verilog (SV) tools and UVM methodology
* Good programming skills in C and/or C++
* Good knowledge of verification methodology in general
Working language: English

Meriting
* Knowledge of hardware design (VHDL/Verilog)

Assignment description
* You will be part of a high end technology project with the goal to develop and verify complex digital mobile communication designs
* Your responsibility will be system level verification of a ASIC design
* You will work with telecom applications
Location: Stockholm
Starting: asap

Publiceringsdatum
2021-04-12

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-04-26

Adress
United Consultants Group Ucg AB
Enköpingsvägen 14
17746 Järfälla

Jobbnummer
5686504

