United Consultants Group Ucg AB / Elektronikjobb / Järfälla2021-04-12UCG/Radio Support is a consulting company based in Kista in northern Stockholm. Regardless placement you will be employed by UCG, with Swedish salary and benifits.The Consultant roleAs a consultant you may be placed at different customers. UCG will assist with extra training when needed. As a consultant we need you to be flexible and to easily adapt to a new environment.Education/trainingOur roles requires a basic technical education, sometimes university level.ExperienceWe require at least 3 years of relevant job experience for all roles, mostly more.Required experience for this role:Senior software development with hands-on experience in frontend and backend development.Understanding of system design, distributed systems and migrations.Experienced in working incrementally with Legacy code and improved it without big bang rewrites.Strong coding skills in at least one general purpose language.Shipping high-quality code that is easy to maintain and scale.Experience with Test-Driven development, Integration testing and containerization.Experience in working closely with the user researcher and applying qualitative data in the user interface.Experience in Java and EJBWorking language: English/SwedishMeriting competenceSwedishExperience in PostgreSql, AWS,Experience in MicroservicesAbout the positionWork as a fullstack Java developerResponsibilities for the role:Actively contribute and demonstrate modern engineering practices by writing clean, well-tested code. Participate in pair programming, code reviews and provide constructive feedback if needed.Contribute to decoupling a big service to microservices and help in setting a right architecture.Take lead in the frontend development of the new service that will integrate with the decoupled services.Create guidelines and frameworks to empower the responsible teams to contribute.Take operational responsibility for the services/systems that are owned by your team.Location: Stockholm/remoteStart: Asap2021-04-12Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-04-26United Consultants Group Ucg ABEnköpingsvägen 1417746 Järfälla5686497