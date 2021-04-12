UCG 041203 Fullstack Developer Web - United Consultants Group Ucg AB - Elektronikjobb i Järfälla
UCG 041203 Fullstack Developer Web
United Consultants Group Ucg AB / Elektronikjobb / Järfälla
2021-04-12

UCG/Radio Support is a consulting company based in Kista in northern Stockholm. Regardless placement you will be employed by UCG, with Swedish salary and benifits.
The Consultant role
As a consultant you may be placed at different customers. UCG will assist with extra training when needed. As a consultant we need you to be flexible and to easily adapt to a new environment.
Education/training
Our roles requires a basic technical education, sometimes university level.
Experience
We require at least 3 years of relevant job experience for all roles, mostly more.
Required experience for this role:
* Senior software development with hands-on experience in frontend and backend development.
* Understanding of system design, distributed systems and migrations.
* Experienced in working incrementally with Legacy code and improved it without big bang rewrites.
* Strong coding skills in at least one general purpose language.
* Shipping high-quality code that is easy to maintain and scale.
* Experience with Test-Driven development, Integration testing and containerization.
* Experience in working closely with the user researcher and applying qualitative data in the user interface.
* Experience in Java and EJB
Working language: English/Swedish

Meriting competence
* Swedish
* Experience in PostgreSql, AWS,
* Experience in Microservices

About the position
* Work as a fullstack Java developer
Responsibilities for the role:
* Actively contribute and demonstrate modern engineering practices by writing clean, well-tested code. Participate in pair programming, code reviews and provide constructive feedback if needed.
* Contribute to decoupling a big service to microservices and help in setting a right architecture.
* Take lead in the frontend development of the new service that will integrate with the decoupled services.
* Create guidelines and frameworks to empower the responsible teams to contribute.
* Take operational responsibility for the services/systems that are owned by your team.

Location: Stockholm/remote
Start: Asap

Publiceringsdatum
2021-04-12

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-04-26

Adress
United Consultants Group Ucg AB
Enköpingsvägen 14
17746 Järfälla

Jobbnummer
5686497

