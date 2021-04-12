UCG 041202 Fullstack Developer Cloud - United Consultants Group Ucg AB - Elektronikjobb i Järfälla

United Consultants Group Ucg AB / Elektronikjobb / Järfälla
2021-04-12

UCG/Radio Support is a consulting company based in Kista in northern Stockholm. Regardless placement you will be employed by UCG, with Swedish salary and benifits.

The Consultant role
As a consultant you may be placed at different customers. UCG will assist with extra training when needed. As a consultant we need you to be flexible and to easily adapt to a new environment.

Education/training
Our roles requires a basic technical education, sometimes university level.

Experience
We require at least 3 years of relevant job experience for all roles, mostly more.

Required experience for this role:
Senior experience as a fullstack web developer
Experience in Java and Angular.js
Experience in REST APIs
Experience in databases and integration
Working language: English/Swedish

Meriting competence
Swedish
Experience in UX/UI, Test automation

About the position
Work as a fullstack Cloud developer
You are experienced in working with test automation as an integral part of the software development lifecycle.
You take sound architectural decisions with application security in mind.
You work actively with our key stakeholders and product manager, to shape and integrate business needs into technical requirements for team work
You will encourage and support others. You have a coaching mindset and continuously give constructive feedback to improve our daily work.

Location: Stockholm/remote
Start: Asap

Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-04-26