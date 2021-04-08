UCG 040804 Developer AWS/Java - United Consultants Group Ucg AB - Elektronikjobb i Järfälla
UCG 040804 Developer AWS/Java
United Consultants Group Ucg AB / Elektronikjobb / Järfälla
2021-04-08
UCG/Radio Support is a consulting company based in Kista in northern Stockholm. Regardless placement you will be employed by UCG, with Swedish salary and benifits.
The Consultant role
As a consultant you may be placed at different customers. UCG will assist with extra training when needed. As a consultant we need you to be flexible and to easily adapt to a new environment.
Education/training
Our roles requires a basic technical education, sometimes university level.
Experience
We require at least 3 years of relevant job experience for all roles, mostly more.
Required experience for this role:
solid AWS competence (it is good if you worked within - infrastructure as code, advocate cloud formation)
some years of developer experience in OOP (Java, C#) and script language (python)
CI/CD knowledge (ex Jenkins, Gitlab, Team city)
security knowledge and interest
docker knowledge
Working language: English
Wanted competence
Swedish
Experience with agile development
About the position
Working as SW developer in an cloud environment
Programming Java with Spring environment
using AWS services.
Remote work possible
Location: Stockholm south
Start: Asap
Publiceringsdatum
2021-04-08
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-04-22
Adress
United Consultants Group Ucg AB
Enköpingsvägen 14
17746 Järfälla
Jobbnummer
5680086
