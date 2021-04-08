UCG 040804 Developer AWS/Java - United Consultants Group Ucg AB - Elektronikjobb i Järfälla

United Consultants Group Ucg AB / Elektronikjobb / Järfälla2021-04-08UCG/Radio Support is a consulting company based in Kista in northern Stockholm. Regardless placement you will be employed by UCG, with Swedish salary and benifits.The Consultant roleAs a consultant you may be placed at different customers. UCG will assist with extra training when needed. As a consultant we need you to be flexible and to easily adapt to a new environment.Education/trainingOur roles requires a basic technical education, sometimes university level.ExperienceWe require at least 3 years of relevant job experience for all roles, mostly more.Required experience for this role:solid AWS competence (it is good if you worked within - infrastructure as code, advocate cloud formation)some years of developer experience in OOP (Java, C#) and script language (python)CI/CD knowledge (ex Jenkins, Gitlab, Team city)security knowledge and interestdocker knowledgeWorking language: EnglishWanted competenceSwedishExperience with agile developmentAbout the positionWorking as SW developer in an cloud environmentProgramming Java with Spring environmentusing AWS services.Remote work possibleLocation: Stockholm southStart: Asap2021-04-08Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-04-22United Consultants Group Ucg ABEnköpingsvägen 1417746 Järfälla5680086