2021-04-08

UCG/Radio Support is a consulting company based in Kista in northern Stockholm. Regardless placement you will be employed by UCG, with Swedish salary and benifits.
The Consultant role
As a consultant you may be placed at different customers. UCG will assist with extra training when needed. As a consultant we need you to be flexible and to easily adapt to a new environment.
Education/training
Our roles requires a basic technical education, sometimes university level.
Experience
We require at least 3 years of relevant job experience for all roles, mostly more.
Required experience for this role:
* solid AWS competence (it is good if you worked within - infrastructure as code, advocate cloud formation)
* some years of developer experience in OOP (Java, C#) and script language (python)
* CI/CD knowledge (ex Jenkins, Gitlab, Team city)
* security knowledge and interest
* docker knowledge
Working language: English

Wanted competence
* Swedish
* Experience with agile development

About the position
* Working as SW developer in an cloud environment
* Programming Java with Spring environment
* using AWS services.
* Remote work possible

Location: Stockholm south
Start: Asap

Publiceringsdatum
2021-04-08

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-04-22

Adress
United Consultants Group Ucg AB
Enköpingsvägen 14
17746 Järfälla

Jobbnummer
5680086

