UCG 040803 Backend Java Developer - United Consultants Group Ucg AB - Elektronikjobb i Järfälla
UCG 040803 Backend Java Developer
United Consultants Group Ucg AB / Elektronikjobb / Järfälla
2021-04-08
Visa alla elektronikjobb i Järfälla, Sollentuna, Upplands-Bro, Danderyd
Visa alla jobb hos United Consultants Group Ucg AB i Järfälla
UCG/Radio Support is a consulting company based in Kista in northern Stockholm. Regardless placement you will be employed by UCG, with Swedish salary and benifits.
The Consultant role
As a consultant you may be placed at different customers. UCG will assist with extra training when needed. As a consultant we need you to be flexible and to easily adapt to a new environment.
Eucation/training
Our roles requires a basic technical education, sometimes university level.
Experience
We require at least 3 years of relevant job experience for all roles, mostly more.
Required experience for this role:
5+ years of experience programming in Java (Java 11+)
Your technical experience includes RESTful APIs
Experience of CI/CD
Working language: English
Meriting competence
Experience working with Hybris, Git
Swedish
About the position
You will be a senior Java developer on the team
you are responsible for the entire software life cycle - design, development, test, release and maintenance and translates business needs into working software.
Regardless of area, tools or languages, a software engineer builds and configures solutions that are easy to maintain and change, enabling a constant delivery pace to be kept indefinitely. This is achieved through continuous attention to technical excellence and good design, with extensive use of automation.
Area: Retail
Location: Stockholm
Start: Asap
Publiceringsdatum
2021-04-08
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-04-22
Adress
United Consultants Group Ucg AB
Enköpingsvägen 14
17746 Järfälla
Jobbnummer
5680085
United Consultants Group Ucg AB / Elektronikjobb / Järfälla
2021-04-08
Visa alla elektronikjobb i Järfälla, Sollentuna, Upplands-Bro, Danderyd
Visa alla jobb hos United Consultants Group Ucg AB i Järfälla
UCG/Radio Support is a consulting company based in Kista in northern Stockholm. Regardless placement you will be employed by UCG, with Swedish salary and benifits.
The Consultant role
As a consultant you may be placed at different customers. UCG will assist with extra training when needed. As a consultant we need you to be flexible and to easily adapt to a new environment.
Eucation/training
Our roles requires a basic technical education, sometimes university level.
Experience
We require at least 3 years of relevant job experience for all roles, mostly more.
Required experience for this role:
5+ years of experience programming in Java (Java 11+)
Your technical experience includes RESTful APIs
Experience of CI/CD
Working language: English
Meriting competence
Experience working with Hybris, Git
Swedish
About the position
You will be a senior Java developer on the team
you are responsible for the entire software life cycle - design, development, test, release and maintenance and translates business needs into working software.
Regardless of area, tools or languages, a software engineer builds and configures solutions that are easy to maintain and change, enabling a constant delivery pace to be kept indefinitely. This is achieved through continuous attention to technical excellence and good design, with extensive use of automation.
Area: Retail
Location: Stockholm
Start: Asap
Publiceringsdatum
2021-04-08
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-04-22
Adress
United Consultants Group Ucg AB
Enköpingsvägen 14
17746 Järfälla
Jobbnummer
5680085