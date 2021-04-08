UCG 040803 Backend Java Developer - United Consultants Group Ucg AB - Elektronikjobb i Järfälla

United Consultants Group Ucg AB / Elektronikjobb / Järfälla2021-04-08UCG/Radio Support is a consulting company based in Kista in northern Stockholm. Regardless placement you will be employed by UCG, with Swedish salary and benifits.The Consultant roleAs a consultant you may be placed at different customers. UCG will assist with extra training when needed. As a consultant we need you to be flexible and to easily adapt to a new environment.Eucation/trainingOur roles requires a basic technical education, sometimes university level.ExperienceWe require at least 3 years of relevant job experience for all roles, mostly more.Required experience for this role:5+ years of experience programming in Java (Java 11+)Your technical experience includes RESTful APIsExperience of CI/CDWorking language: EnglishMeriting competenceExperience working with Hybris, GitSwedishAbout the positionYou will be a senior Java developer on the teamyou are responsible for the entire software life cycle - design, development, test, release and maintenance and translates business needs into working software.Regardless of area, tools or languages, a software engineer builds and configures solutions that are easy to maintain and change, enabling a constant delivery pace to be kept indefinitely. This is achieved through continuous attention to technical excellence and good design, with extensive use of automation.Area: RetailLocation: StockholmStart: Asap2021-04-08Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-04-22United Consultants Group Ucg ABEnköpingsvägen 1417746 Järfälla5680085