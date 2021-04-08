UCG 040701 Developer C++ Embedded - United Consultants Group Ucg AB - Elektronikjobb i Järfälla

Prenumerera på nya jobb hos United Consultants Group Ucg AB

United Consultants Group Ucg AB / Elektronikjobb / Järfälla2021-04-08UCG/Radio Support is a consulting company based in Kista in northern Stockholm. Regardless placement you will be employed by UCG, with Swedish salary and benifits.The Consultant roleAs a consultant you may be placed at different customers. UCG will assist with extra training when needed. As a consultant we need you to be flexible and to easily adapt to a new environment.Education/trainingOur roles requires a basic technical education, sometimes university level.ExperienceWe require at least 3 years of relevant job experience for all roles, mostly more.Required experience for this role:* 5 years' work experience from a similar role.Experience from working with Embedded software.Experience from working with ARM microprocessors.Experience from working with C++ and Linux.A doers' attitude and good at quickly establishing good relations with colleagues from different countries.Working language: EnglishWanted competenceSwedishExperience from working with Ambarella chipsAbout the position:Develop new firmware for fixed camera product lines.Work with C++, including multi-threading and low-level optimizations.Optimize code.Work closely with colleagues from USA, Spain, Israel and Sweden.Location: StockholmStart: Asap2021-04-08Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-04-22United Consultants Group Ucg ABEnköpingsvägen 1417746 Järfälla5678193