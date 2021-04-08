UCG 040701 Developer C++ Embedded - United Consultants Group Ucg AB - Elektronikjobb i Järfälla
UCG 040701 Developer C++ Embedded
United Consultants Group Ucg AB / Elektronikjobb / Järfälla
2021-04-08

Visa alla elektronikjobb i Järfälla, Sollentuna, Upplands-Bro, Danderyd
Visa alla jobb hos United Consultants Group Ucg AB i Järfälla

UCG/Radio Support is a consulting company based in Kista in northern Stockholm. Regardless placement you will be employed by UCG, with Swedish salary and benifits.
The Consultant role
As a consultant you may be placed at different customers. UCG will assist with extra training when needed. As a consultant we need you to be flexible and to easily adapt to a new environment.
Education/training
Our roles requires a basic technical education, sometimes university level.
Experience
We require at least 3 years of relevant job experience for all roles, mostly more.
Required experience for this role:
* * 5 years' work experience from a similar role.
* Experience from working with Embedded software.
* Experience from working with ARM microprocessors.
* Experience from working with C++ and Linux.
* A doers' attitude and good at quickly establishing good relations with colleagues from different countries.
Working language: English

Wanted competence
* Swedish
* Experience from working with Ambarella chips

About the position:
* Develop new firmware for fixed camera product lines.
* Work with C++, including multi-threading and low-level optimizations.
* Optimize code.
* Work closely with colleagues from USA, Spain, Israel and Sweden.
Location: Stockholm
Start: Asap

Publiceringsdatum
2021-04-08

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-04-22

Adress
United Consultants Group Ucg AB
Enköpingsvägen 14
17746 Järfälla

Jobbnummer
5678193

Prenumerera
Fyll i din e-postadress för att få e-postnotifiering när det dyker upp fler lediga jobb hos United Consultants Group Ucg AB:

 
Populära jobb
Jobba på Larmcentral i vår och somm ...
Lärarvikariat SO-ämnen
Lärare till Bäckahagens skola
Musiklärare och Bildlärare till Åkr ...
Franchisetagare - Coop Kvarnen, Kat ...
Förskollärare till Månstenens försk ...
Teacher, Physical Education, Ages 1 ...
Produktionschef inom nyproduktion
Sjuksyrra AB söker leg. sjuksköters ...
Leg. Läkare sökes till bemanningsup ...
Sjuksköterska till Hylte kommun
Klara söker sjuksköterskor till som ...
Kliniksamordnare till Folktandvårde ...
Planarkitekt till Stadsbyggnadskont ...
Populära nyckelord
Linux
Writer
Utsättare
Lokalvårdare
Cashflow
Nytillkomna arbetsgivare
A.M Teleborg AB
Elis Textil Service AB
Klara10 Interim AB
Utopia R&D Tech AB
Adept Sverige AB
Optalux Ögonklinik Östermalm AB
Länsstyrelsen i Västra Götalands lä ...
Qlick Mobil Sverige AB
Sjuksyrra SWE AB
Viva Bemanning AB
Kontakta Vakanser.se