UCG 040701 Developer C++ Embedded - United Consultants Group Ucg AB - Elektronikjobb i Järfälla
UCG 040701 Developer C++ Embedded
United Consultants Group Ucg AB / Elektronikjobb / Järfälla
2021-04-08
UCG/Radio Support is a consulting company based in Kista in northern Stockholm. Regardless placement you will be employed by UCG, with Swedish salary and benifits.
The Consultant role
As a consultant you may be placed at different customers. UCG will assist with extra training when needed. As a consultant we need you to be flexible and to easily adapt to a new environment.
Education/training
Our roles requires a basic technical education, sometimes university level.
Experience
We require at least 3 years of relevant job experience for all roles, mostly more.
Required experience for this role:
* 5 years' work experience from a similar role.
Experience from working with Embedded software.
Experience from working with ARM microprocessors.
Experience from working with C++ and Linux.
A doers' attitude and good at quickly establishing good relations with colleagues from different countries.
Working language: English
Wanted competence
Swedish
Experience from working with Ambarella chips
About the position:
Develop new firmware for fixed camera product lines.
Work with C++, including multi-threading and low-level optimizations.
Optimize code.
Work closely with colleagues from USA, Spain, Israel and Sweden.
Location: Stockholm
Start: Asap
Publiceringsdatum
2021-04-08
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-04-22
Adress
United Consultants Group Ucg AB
Enköpingsvägen 14
17746 Järfälla
Jobbnummer
5678193
