UCG 040602 Javascript Developer - United Consultants Group Ucg AB - Elektronikjobb i Järfälla
UCG 040602 Javascript Developer
United Consultants Group Ucg AB / Elektronikjobb / Järfälla
2021-04-06

UCG/Radio Support is a consulting company based in Kista in northern Stockholm. Regardless placement you will be employed by UCG, with Swedish salary and benifits.
The Consultant role
As a consultant you may be placed at different customers. UCG will assist with extra training when needed. As a consultant we need you to be flexible and to easily adapt to a new environment.
Education/training
Our roles requires a basic technical education, sometimes university level.
Experience
We require at least 3 years of relevant job experience for all roles, mostly more.
Required experience for this role:
Past experience in advanced javascript development
Requirements
Experience in embedded environment
Experience as fullstack developer
Working language: English

Meriting competence
* Experience with Azure Devops, Jira, C++, .NET, gaming
* Swedish

About the position
* Work as a Javascript developer
* Work with a desktop application involving openGL and Google Streetview
* you will work within creating end-to-end solutions
Location: Stockholm
Start: Asap

Publiceringsdatum
2021-04-06

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-04-20

Adress
United Consultants Group Ucg AB
Enköpingsvägen 14
17746 Järfälla

Jobbnummer
5674371

