UCG 040602 Javascript Developer - United Consultants Group Ucg AB - Elektronikjobb i Järfälla
UCG 040602 Javascript Developer
United Consultants Group Ucg AB / Elektronikjobb / Järfälla
2021-04-06
UCG/Radio Support is a consulting company based in Kista in northern Stockholm. Regardless placement you will be employed by UCG, with Swedish salary and benifits.
The Consultant role
As a consultant you may be placed at different customers. UCG will assist with extra training when needed. As a consultant we need you to be flexible and to easily adapt to a new environment.
Education/training
Our roles requires a basic technical education, sometimes university level.
Experience
We require at least 3 years of relevant job experience for all roles, mostly more.
Required experience for this role:
Past experience in advanced javascript development
Requirements
Experience in embedded environment
Experience as fullstack developer
Working language: English
Meriting competence
Experience with Azure Devops, Jira, C++, .NET, gaming
Swedish
About the position
Work as a Javascript developer
Work with a desktop application involving openGL and Google Streetview
you will work within creating end-to-end solutions
Location: Stockholm
Start: Asap
Publiceringsdatum
2021-04-06
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-04-20
Adress
United Consultants Group Ucg AB
Enköpingsvägen 14
17746 Järfälla
Jobbnummer
5674371
