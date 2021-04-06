UCG 040602 Javascript Developer - United Consultants Group Ucg AB - Elektronikjobb i Järfälla

United Consultants Group Ucg AB / Elektronikjobb / Järfälla2021-04-06UCG/Radio Support is a consulting company based in Kista in northern Stockholm. Regardless placement you will be employed by UCG, with Swedish salary and benifits.The Consultant roleAs a consultant you may be placed at different customers. UCG will assist with extra training when needed. As a consultant we need you to be flexible and to easily adapt to a new environment.Education/trainingOur roles requires a basic technical education, sometimes university level.ExperienceWe require at least 3 years of relevant job experience for all roles, mostly more.Required experience for this role:Past experience in advanced javascript developmentRequirementsExperience in embedded environmentExperience as fullstack developerWorking language: EnglishMeriting competenceExperience with Azure Devops, Jira, C++, .NET, gamingSwedishAbout the positionWork as a Javascript developerWork with a desktop application involving openGL and Google Streetviewyou will work within creating end-to-end solutionsLocation: StockholmStart: Asap2021-04-06Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-04-20United Consultants Group Ucg ABEnköpingsvägen 1417746 Järfälla5674371