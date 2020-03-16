UCG 031601 Java/Devops Developer - United Consultants Group Ucg AB - Elektronikjobb i Stockholm

United Consultants Group Ucg AB / Elektronikjobb / Stockholm2020-03-16UCG/Radio Support is a consulting company based in Kista in northern Stockholm. Regardless placement you will be employed by UCG, with Swedish salary and benifits.The Consultant roleAs a consultant you may be placed at different customers. UCG will assist with extra training when needed. As a consultant we need you to be flexible and to easily adapt to a new environment.Education/trainingOur roles requires a basic technical education, sometimes university level.ExperienceWe require at least 3 years of relevant job experience for all roles, mostly more.Required experience for this role:Experience as a backend Java developerYou also have experience of :Spring/Springboot frameworkAgile developmentWorking language: EnglishMeriting competenceTDD or React plusHibernateJPAOracle DB (10 and above)SQL (PL SQL good to have)Soap/RestTomcatJettyJenkinsKafkaAnsibleLinux/UnixAbout the positionJava Developer for highly strategical projects for a DevOps modeled team, i.e. responsible for the full development chain from gathering requirements to deploying the code in production and maintain it.The team interacts with stakeholders to define requirements, create detailed design and implement solutions.The team is also responsible for executing unit and functional tests with high focus on test automation, as well as execute functional and non-functional system integration and system tests.You will be asked to work on more than one project when required.Location: StockholmStart: Asap2020-03-16Sista dag att ansöka är 2020-04-01United Consultants Group Ucg ABIsafjordsgatan 39B17579 164 40 Kista5152977