UCG 031601 Java/Devops Developer - United Consultants Group Ucg AB - Elektronikjobb i Stockholm
UCG 031601 Java/Devops Developer
United Consultants Group Ucg AB / Elektronikjobb / Stockholm
2020-03-16
Visa alla elektronikjobb i Stockholm, Solna, Lidingö, Sundbyberg
Visa alla jobb hos United Consultants Group Ucg AB i Stockholm
UCG/Radio Support is a consulting company based in Kista in northern Stockholm. Regardless placement you will be employed by UCG, with Swedish salary and benifits.
The Consultant role
As a consultant you may be placed at different customers. UCG will assist with extra training when needed. As a consultant we need you to be flexible and to easily adapt to a new environment.
Education/training
Our roles requires a basic technical education, sometimes university level.
Experience
We require at least 3 years of relevant job experience for all roles, mostly more.
Required experience for this role:
Experience as a backend Java developer
You also have experience of :
Spring/Springboot framework
Agile development
Working language: English
Meriting competence
TDD or React plus
Hibernate
JPA
Oracle DB (10 and above)
SQL (PL SQL good to have)
Soap/Rest
Tomcat
Jetty
Jenkins
Kafka
Ansible
Linux/Unix
About the position
Java Developer for highly strategical projects for a DevOps modeled team, i.e. responsible for the full development chain from gathering requirements to deploying the code in production and maintain it.
The team interacts with stakeholders to define requirements, create detailed design and implement solutions.
The team is also responsible for executing unit and functional tests with high focus on test automation, as well as execute functional and non-functional system integration and system tests.
You will be asked to work on more than one project when required.
Location: Stockholm
Start: Asap
Publiceringsdatum
2020-03-16
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2020-04-01
Adress
United Consultants Group Ucg AB
Isafjordsgatan 39B
17579 164 40 Kista
Jobbnummer
5152977
Sökord
United Consultants Group Ucg AB / Elektronikjobb / Stockholm
2020-03-16
Visa alla elektronikjobb i Stockholm, Solna, Lidingö, Sundbyberg
Visa alla jobb hos United Consultants Group Ucg AB i Stockholm
UCG/Radio Support is a consulting company based in Kista in northern Stockholm. Regardless placement you will be employed by UCG, with Swedish salary and benifits.
The Consultant role
As a consultant you may be placed at different customers. UCG will assist with extra training when needed. As a consultant we need you to be flexible and to easily adapt to a new environment.
Education/training
Our roles requires a basic technical education, sometimes university level.
Experience
We require at least 3 years of relevant job experience for all roles, mostly more.
Required experience for this role:
Experience as a backend Java developer
You also have experience of :
Spring/Springboot framework
Agile development
Working language: English
Meriting competence
TDD or React plus
Hibernate
JPA
Oracle DB (10 and above)
SQL (PL SQL good to have)
Soap/Rest
Tomcat
Jetty
Jenkins
Kafka
Ansible
Linux/Unix
About the position
Java Developer for highly strategical projects for a DevOps modeled team, i.e. responsible for the full development chain from gathering requirements to deploying the code in production and maintain it.
The team interacts with stakeholders to define requirements, create detailed design and implement solutions.
The team is also responsible for executing unit and functional tests with high focus on test automation, as well as execute functional and non-functional system integration and system tests.
You will be asked to work on more than one project when required.
Location: Stockholm
Start: Asap
Publiceringsdatum
2020-03-16
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2020-04-01
Adress
United Consultants Group Ucg AB
Isafjordsgatan 39B
17579 164 40 Kista
Jobbnummer
5152977
Sökord