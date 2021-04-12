UCG 01201 Fullstack Developer Cloud - United Consultants Group Ucg AB - Elektronikjobb i Järfälla
UCG 01201 Fullstack Developer Cloud
United Consultants Group Ucg AB / Elektronikjobb / Järfälla
2021-04-12
UCG/Radio Support is a consulting company based in Kista in northern Stockholm. Regardless placement you will be employed by UCG, with Swedish salary and benifits.
The Consultant role
As a consultant you may be placed at different customers. UCG will assist with extra training when needed. As a consultant we need you to be flexible and to easily adapt to a new environment.
Education/training
Our roles requires a basic technical education, sometimes university level.
Experience
We require at least 3 years of relevant job experience for all roles, mostly more.
Required experience for this role:
Experience as a fullstack developer
Cloud technologies
Javascript and TypeScript
React.js
AWS
Working language: English/Swedish
Meriting competence
Swedish
Express, Node, Nest.js
About the position
Work as a fullstack Cloud developer
work with a cross-functional team covering areas as design, test execution and deployment.
Building a User Identification application
Area: Gaming
Location: Stockholm/remote
Start: Asap
Publiceringsdatum
2021-04-12
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-04-26
Adress
United Consultants Group Ucg AB
Enköpingsvägen 14
17746 Järfälla
Jobbnummer
5686476
