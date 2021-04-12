UCG 01201 Fullstack Developer Cloud - United Consultants Group Ucg AB - Elektronikjobb i Järfälla

United Consultants Group Ucg AB / Elektronikjobb / Järfälla2021-04-12UCG/Radio Support is a consulting company based in Kista in northern Stockholm. Regardless placement you will be employed by UCG, with Swedish salary and benifits.The Consultant roleAs a consultant you may be placed at different customers. UCG will assist with extra training when needed. As a consultant we need you to be flexible and to easily adapt to a new environment.Education/trainingOur roles requires a basic technical education, sometimes university level.ExperienceWe require at least 3 years of relevant job experience for all roles, mostly more.Required experience for this role:Experience as a fullstack developerCloud technologiesJavascript and TypeScriptReact.jsAWSWorking language: English/SwedishMeriting competenceSwedishExpress, Node, Nest.jsAbout the positionWork as a fullstack Cloud developerwork with a cross-functional team covering areas as design, test execution and deployment.Building a User Identification applicationArea: GamingLocation: Stockholm/remoteStart: Asap2021-04-12Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-04-26United Consultants Group Ucg ABEnköpingsvägen 1417746 Järfälla5686476