Uber And Bolt Taxi Drivers

2023-05-19
TIBEC SMITH is a taxi company. We are looking for drivers who can work full-time as taxi drivers. We cooperate with UBER and BOLT. We have cars in STOCKHOLM. Taxi driving license required. The driver may have a car with him. we pay 50% and the driver can start working immediately
contact us on this number 0721550002 or 0761722215
Öppen för alla
Vi fokuserar på din kompetens, inte dina övriga förutsättningar. Vi är öppna för att anpassa rollen eller arbetsplatsen efter dina behov. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-06-30
E-post: smithevan608@yahoo.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Imodonmwinyi, Smith
111 20 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Tibec Smith Jobbnummer
7799553