Uber And Bolt Taxi Drivers

Imodonmwinyi, Smith / Fordonsförarjobb / Stockholm
2023-05-19


TIBEC SMITH is a taxi company. We are looking for drivers who can work full-time as taxi drivers. We cooperate with UBER and BOLT. We have cars in STOCKHOLM. Taxi driving license required. The driver may have a car with him. we pay 50% and the driver can start working immediately
contact us on this number 0721550002 or 0761722215
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-06-30
E-post: smithevan608@yahoo.com

Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
Imodonmwinyi, Smith
111 20  STOCKHOLM

Arbetsplats
Tibec Smith

Jobbnummer
7799553

