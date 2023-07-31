UAS Propulsion Engineer to UMS Skeldar Linköping
UMS Skeldar Sweden AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Linköping Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Linköping
2023-07-31
, Mjölby
, Åtvidaberg
, Finspång
, Motala
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos UMS Skeldar Sweden AB i Linköping
UMS Skeldar, a multifaceted company, with capabilities in research, development, design, manufacturing, testing, training, consulting, maintenance and much more. We produce one of the world's most advanced Unmanned Aerial Vehicle 's. Join our growing team!
We offer a unique opportunity in a company where we take pride in being close to our products and where work is done in dynamic, cross-disciplinary teams. We are currently looking for a Propulsion Engineer to reinforce our propulsion and drivetrain engineering capabilities.
In the role as Propulsion Engineer you will:
• Perform mechanical systems engineering and design tasks related to the propulsion subsystem (combustion engine) and associated test rigs.
• Prepare, release, and maintain mechanical design data in the form of production drawings, bill of materials, and CAD-models using modern CAD-, PDM- and ERP-Tools.
• Plan, execute and document propulsion rig tests. Support the execution of relevant flight and compliance demonstration tests.
• Write and review specifications for the propulsion system and related components.
• Liaise with suppliers and internal production staff to support and help optimize the production process.
• Prepare and participate in design reviews with internal and external stakeholders.
• Contribute to conceptual studies, the definition of design changes and supplier selection.
Does it sound interesting? Apply today!
Are you the one we are looking for?
We place great emphasis on personal qualities for you to feel as comfortable as possible, we are looking for you that are cooperative, self-propelled and a problem solver, with a clear and concise style of communication.
To succeed in this role, you have higher education in mechanical engineering and design. You have relevant professional experience with combustion engine integration, troubleshooting, testing and in CAD-based design. Experience in the aviation industry is an asset.
The position requires both English and Swedish in speech and writing.
We offer:
• A unique opportunity to be part of fast-growing companies.
• A dynamic workplace where no two days are alike.
• A high-tech product that is currently at the forefront in the unmanned aviation industry.
• A workplace with open-minded, ambitious, and enthusiastic co-workers
More information:
• Workplace: Linköping.
• Seniority: Full-time.
• Start: Immediately with regard to notice period.
• Travel: Occurs in the service.
For an employment with us at UMS Skeldar, you must undergo and be approved in accordance with current regulations for security protection. Roles where we have requirements for security class placement may, where applicable, entail requirements for certain citizenship.
We process applications on an ongoing basis. We look forward to your application! Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-01-17 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare UMS Skeldar Sweden AB
(org.nr 559006-2245), https://www.umsskeldar.aero Arbetsplats
UMS Skeldar Jobbnummer
7996365