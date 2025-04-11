Tyre Shop Manager
2025-04-11
Participates in daily operations and assists fitters and supervisors in the department. Oversees and directs supervisors as well as tyre sales assistants. Monitors the operations and tackles inefficiencies. Ensures outstanding member service. Prepares business plans and develops managerial strategies to achieve sales target.
Provides training programs, ensures schedules answer the needs of the department.
Evaluates and keeps a detailed record of each employee in the department.
Makes recommendations for hiring, promotions and termination of employment to the Warehouse Manager.
Oversees the flow of operations and makes sure that no inefficiency hinders the good functioning of the department.
Participates in sales, approves product refunds, and register overrides.
Provides and ensures prompt and courteous member service.
Maintains high level of teamwork and communication both inside and outside the department.
Ensures cooperation with the rest of the warehouse during meeting ensuring that operations are coordinated.
Determines production requirements based on income statements elaborated from weekly and monthly calculations recording totals of sales and expenses.
Ensures that proper department procedures are being followed such as health and safety.
Monitors equipment, calls and schedules for repair as needed.
Supports the management team in ad-hoc location security checks and alarm callouts, as required
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-04-25
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Costco Wholesale Sweden AB
(org.nr 559300-7148)
