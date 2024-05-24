Two postdocs - climate change adaptation via diversified agriculture
Department of Ecology
We are searching for two motivated postdocs interested in exploring the effects of diversification in agriculture on crop yields or farm economics, and their vulnerability to climate change. The research includes synthetic research with assembly and analysis of data from multiple sources and/or process-based modelling.
About the position
Agriculture needs to provide enough food while minimizing negative environmental effects. A promising approach is enhancing cultivated and wild biodiversity in the field and landscape, to reduce reliance on external inputs such as fertilizers and pesticides and vulnerability to climate change.
The postdocs will explore advantages and disadvantages of a range of farming practices and landscape composition and configuration for primary production, climate change adaptation, and environmental impacts. In this broad context, the postdocs are encouraged to work in one of three areas (see also qualifications in "Your profile" below):
Area 1 How extreme climatic conditions affect farm economic outcomes and crop yields, across farming practices, farm types and geographical contexts with assembly and analysis of data.
Area 2 Role of biodiversity in the landscape for crop yield and its reliability under disturbance with assembly and analysis of data.
Area 3 Field-scale plant-environment and plant-plant interactions, or landscape-scale ecological processes with process-based modelling.
Your profile
We are looking for highly motivated candidates who are actively pursuing an academic career. You should have documented research experience and an interest in one of the 3 areas identified above. The position requires a PhD in quantitative disciplines, such as ecology, agronomy, biology, ecohydrology, earth and environmental sciences, applied mathematics or physics, or related fields. You should have a documented ability to independently initiate, conduct, and complete research projects and to generate and publish the findings in international peer-reviewed journals. It is necessary that you have written and oral communication skills in English at an academic level. Documented programming skills in MatLab, R, Python, or other programming languages for data analysis and/or model implementation, are required.
For area 1 and 2, documented expertise in statistical analyses is required; experience in collating and analyzing large datasets is meriting. For area 2, experience in analyzing spatial data and exploring spatial patterns of vegetation response to pedoclimatic conditions at the landscape scale is a merit.
Area 3 requires experience in developing process-based models (i.e., beyond use of existing models) at the field or landscape scale.
Selection is made based on the written application and interviews. The application should be written in English and contain:
1. A statement of your scientific interests and motivation for applying for this position, specifying your interests and experience at least with one of the areas (max 5000 characters).
2. Your CV should include a complete publication list, separating peer-reviewed from other publications.
3. Contact information of two professional references.
4. Copies of previous university degrees and transcripts of academic records.
Particular emphasis is placed on your written motivation describing your research interests and indicating interest and expertise in one or more of the three areas of research suggested above. We consider also personal characteristics, including collaborative skills.
About us
The postdocs will be based at the Department of Ecology of the Swedish University of Agriculture Siences in Uppsala. At the Department of Ecology, research and education in ecology of populations, the dynamics of organism communities and ecosystems, often focusing on the ecology of the agricultural and forest landscape. Basic and applied issues of ecological consequences of land use and biodiversity are often addressed together in both individual projects and larger collaborations.
For more information about the department or division visit: Institutionen för ekologi | Externwebben (slu.se)
Read more about our benefits and working at SLU by visiting: https://www.slu.se/en/about-slu/work-at-slu/
Location:
Uppsala.
Form of employment:
Temporary employment 24 months, with the possibility of extension.
Scope:
100%.
Start date:
As agreed.
Application:
Please submit your application before deadline 2nd of July 2024. You can submit your application by clicking the button below.
Union representatives:https://internt.slu.se/en/my-employment/employee-associations/kontaktpersoner-vid-rekrytering/
The Swedish University of Agricultural Sciences (SLU) has a key role in the development for sustainable life, based on science and education. Through our focus on the interaction between humans, animals and ecosystems and the responsible use of natural resources, we contribute to sustainable societal development and good living conditions on our planet. Our main campuses are located in Alnarp, Umeå and Uppsala, however, the university also operates at research stations, experimental forests and teaching sites throughout Sweden.
SLU has around 3,000 employees, 5,000 students and doctoral students and a turnover of over SEK 3 billion. We are investing in attractive environments on all of our campuses. We strive to provide a work environment characterised by inclusivity and gender equality, where different experiences generate conversations between people and pave the way for science, creativity and development. Therefore, we welcome applications from people with diverse backgrounds and perspectives. Ersättning
