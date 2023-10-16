Two PhD student positions: III-nitride-based lasers
Chalmers Tekniska Högskola AB / Högskolejobb / Göteborg Visa alla högskolejobb i Göteborg
2023-10-16
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Chalmers Tekniska Högskola AB i Göteborg
As the successful candidate you will play an essential role in the development of semiconductor lasers for photonic integrated circuits with emission in the blue for underwater communication or in the ultraviolet for quantum applications. You will be given the opportunity to work in one of the world-leading groups on blue-UV surface-emitting lasers and combine device design and numerical simulations with device processing and characterization in close collaboration with partners in Europe who are experts on epitaxial growth.
Information about the division and the department
The Photonics Laboratory at the Department of Microtechnology and Nanoscience (MC2), with about 35 researchers, is working on optoelectronics, ultrafast optics and fiber-optical communication. A strong research focus is on ultraviolet (UV) and blue surface-emitting devices, such as vertical-cavity surface-emitting lasers (VCSELs), photonic-crystal surface emitting lasers (PCSELs), light-emitting diodes (LEDs), and resonant-cavity LEDs (RCLEDs). Our expertise is in device design and simulation, laser fabrication, and material and device characterization. We have developed a novel thin-film lift-off process for AlGaN-materials based on electrochemical etching, which allows integration of III-nitride thin films with various photonic structures, such as dielectric cavities with improved quality factor. These have enabled us to demonstrate the world's first blue VCSEL with a high-contrast grating for polarization pinning, thin-film flip-chip UVB LEDs and the shortest emission wavelength from an optically pumped VCSEL at 310 nm. We are now looking to expand our team with two PhD students; one to work on heterogeneously integrated UVC edge-emitting lasers and one on blue VCSELs for underwater communication. Both these positions are within European Union funded projects, in which you will be an important part of a larger European consortium spanning many European countries.
Major responsibilities
As a PhD student in our group, you will be developing UVC edge-emitting lasers or blue VCSELs which will be integrated in photonic integrated circuits. Your work will be mainly experimental, and you will be trained in device fabrication using state-of-the-art equipment in our clean room as well as characterization of fabricated devices in our measurement lab. In addition, you will have access to our in-house-developed simulation tools for laser design and modeling. The work will be conducted in close collaboration with the international partners within the project, in particular the partners who will do the epitaxial growth and the integration of our devices. Your major responsibility as PhD student is to pursue your own doctoral studies, where you are expected to develop your own ideas and communicate the results of your research verbally as well as in writing. The PhD position is a full-time temporary employment with a starting salary of 32 150 SEK/month, limited to a maximum of 5 years. The position includes departmental work, mostly as a teaching assistant, corresponding to about 10% of the working hours.
Qualifications
By the starting date in January-August 2024, you must have a Master of Science degree or equivalent in Physics, Material Science, Photonics or Electrical Engineering, with knowledge in semiconductor physics and optoelectronic devices. Any experience from device simulations, device fabrication in a clean room environment or device characterization will be a merit. You should be able to work independently as well as in a group. Proficiency in English is a requirement.
Contract terms
Full-time temporary employment. The position is limited to a maximum of five years.
We offer
Chalmers offers a cultivating and inspiring working environment in the coastal city of Gothenburg.
Read more about working at Chalmers and our benefits for employees.
Chalmers aims to actively improve our gender balance. We work broadly with equality projects, for example the GENIE Initiative on gender equality for excellence. Equality and diversity are substantial foundations in all activities at Chalmers.
Application procedure
The application should be marked with Ref 20230599 and written in English. The application should be sent electronically and be attached as PDF-files, as below. Maximum size for each file is 40 MB. Please note that the system does not support Zip files.
CV: (Please name the document: CV, Family name, Ref. number)
• CV
• Two references that we can contact.
Personal letter: (Please name the document as: Personal letter, Family name, Ref. number)
1-3 pages where you:
• Introduce yourself
• Describe your previous experience of relevance for the position (e.g. education, thesis work and, if applicable, any other research activities)
• Describe your future goals and future research focus
Other documents:
• Copies of bachelor and/or master's thesis.
• Attested copies and transcripts of completed education, grades and other certificates, e.g. TOEFL test results.
Please use the button at the foot of the page to reach the application form.
Application deadline: 2023-11-15
For questions, please contact:
Professor Åsa Haglund, Photonics Laboratory, MC2, asa.haglund@chalmers.se
, +46(0)31-772 1592
• ** Chalmers declines to consider all offers of further announcement publishing or other types of support for the recruiting process in connection with this position. ***
Chalmers University of Technology conducts research and education in engineering sciences, architecture, technology-related mathematical sciences, natural and nautical sciences, working in close collaboration with industry and society. The strategy for scientific excellence focuses on our six Areas of Advance; Energy, Health Engineering, Information and Communication Technology, Materials Science, Production and Transport. The aim is to make an active contribution to a sustainable future using the basic sciences as a foundation and innovation and entrepreneurship as the central driving forces. Chalmers has around 11,000 students and 3,000 employees. New knowledge and improved technology have characterised Chalmers since its foundation in 1829, completely in accordance with the will of William Chalmers and his motto: Avancez! Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-11-15 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Chalmers Tekniska Högskola AB
(org.nr 556479-5598) Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar genomförda av Chalmers Tekniska Högskola AB Jobbnummer
8191109