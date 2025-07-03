Two PhD positions in Economics
Two PhD positions in Economics
Jönköping International Business School, Jönköping University, Sweden
We invite applications for two fully funded, full-time PhD positions in Economics starting January 1, 2026.
The positions entail coursework, independent research and teaching at the Economics Department of Jönköping International Business School (JIBS).
University background
Jönköping International Business School (JIBS), one of four schools at Jönköping University, is a dynamic and rapidly growing business school internationally recognized for its diverse and vibrant academic community. Teaching is performed in English at JIBS and the working language is also English, reflecting our global faculty and student body.
JIBS holds prestigious "Triple Crown" accreditation (AACSB, EQUIS, AMBA). Our key research centres - the Centre for Entrepreneurship and Spatial Economics (CEnSE), the Centre for Family Enterprise and Ownership (CeFEO), and the Media, Management and Transformation Centre (MMTC) - provide PhD students with opportunities for specialized affiliation.
Located in central Jönköping along Lake Vättern, JIBS offers a high-quality work environment combined with a lively urban atmosphere. The mid-sized city (100,000 inhabitants) provides affordable housing, numerous cafés and restaurants, excellent sports and cultural facilities, and easy access to scenic nature reserves, hiking trails and forests. Sweden offers a secure and high-quality lifestyle with comprehensive public health insurance and social security systems, making it attractive for international residents.
Position details and work tasks
- Full-time positions (100%), fully funded (including salary) for up to 5 years, conditional on sufficient progress appraised annually.
- Most of the time (80%) is for doctoral studies, including coursework (both mandatory courses and elective courses) and independent research to earn a PhD in Economics, while the remaining time (20%) is for teaching and administrative tasks.
- Application deadline: August 18, 2025
Requirements
To qualify for admission to the PhD programme, you must have:
- A Master's degree (or equivalent),
- Completed at least 240 ECTS credits, including at least 60 ECTS credits at the master's level,
- At least 90 ECTS credits in Economics and
- At least 15 ECTS credits in Statistics.
As the language of research and teaching at JIBS is English, you must be fluent in both written and spoken English.
We seek candidates who are highly motivated to conduct rigorous research, interested in producing findings with practical relevance and aspiring to pursue an international academic career. It is beneficial - but not mandatory - if applicants demonstrate alignment with one of our research centres (described above) or faculty research strengths.
We offer
- A fully funded position with access to an excellent research infrastructure and high-quality Swedish administrative data and a vibrant working environment.
- A highly qualified education within a thriving research environment. Our economics department conducts research in diverse areas, including urban and regional economics, public economics and macroeconomics.
- A structured PhD curriculum featuring mandatory and elective courses.
- The doctoral education at JIBS includes activities in SWEGPEC (Swedish Graduate Programme in Economics), a collaboration of doctoral programmes in economics at universities in southern and middle Sweden. It offers joint first-year coursework, workshops, mini-courses and an annual workshop for doctoral students.
- Teaching experience and possibilities for pedagogical training which will be meritorious for a future academic career.
Application
Please submit your application, including:
- Letter of intent, clearly answering: Why do you want to pursue a PhD? Why specifically at JIBS?
- A document (max. 2 pages) expressing your present research interests.
- CV.
- Attested documents (academic transcripts, diplomas, and evidence of relevant teaching or industry experience).
- Copy of your Master's thesis. If not yet available, submit your Bachelor's thesis or another academic report in English. Additional publications may also be included.
- Contact details (name, phone number, email) for at least two references.
Please ensure that all documentation is in English.
Assessment
The following criteria constitute the basis of assessment applied in the selection:
- Meeting the formal qualification requirements for admission into the PhD programme.
- The applicant's documented knowledge within Economics.
- The applicant's personal profile and motivation for further studies.
