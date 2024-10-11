Turnover & Pre-Commissioning Manager
This position provides leadership in the organization or functional area and is primarily engaged in management activities that establish the direction of a department, function, or project. The position requires the application of knowledge gained from experience and expertise to the job duties and responsibilities. The position will make decisions in areas that may impact the organization and its employees, clients, budgets, policies, procedures, work practices, or compliance programs.
Scope:
Under administrative direction of the Project Director Manager in the home office and in the field and indirectly from the Commissioning and Start up Business Line Director, this position is capable of and responsible for managing small to large size complex projects or may function as deputy on mega size complex projects worldwide. This role uses years of supervisory and managerial insights and experiences for planning and executing documented Turnover and Pre-Commissioning strategies to achieve contractual compliance.
General responsibilities:
• Participate in providing a planned, documented, and managed engineering and construction approach including the turnover and pre-commissioning operations and final handover of facilities, systems, and equipment to the client.
• Assist in developing the Site Quality Manual (SQM) assisting the construction quality manager and engineering discipline leads in determining the appropriate requirements for the equipment and project location to be included in the SQM.
• Conduct monthly and quarterly interviews and maintain a close relationship with client plant manager.
• Development and management of the Turnover and Pre-Commissioning activities.
Participate in subcontractor plans for pre-commissioning, turnover activities.
• Participate in project Business Risk Management Framework (BRMF) reviews and follow up for mitigation planning and execution.
• Establish system boundaries, scope of work, and turnover and pre-commissioning plans. Prepare turnover, pre-commissioning and final handover reports for management and clients.
• Develop written test procedures as well as coordinate, witness, and document functional tests.
• Manage the work to the terms of the contract by eliminating leakage and optimizing returns.
• Manage risk as assigned by Project management and or Site management by reviewing risk on a regular basis and identifies significant business risk for Fluor.
• Implement turnover tracking database for systems turnover.
• Understand the commissioning test plans/protocols, and coordinate and/or attend design, construction and operability reviews.
• Fulfill contract and Operating System Requirement (OSR)/Operating System Implementation Plan (OSIP) requirement by ensuring that the duties and responsibilities of the project contract are clearly defined, documented and followed by the Fluor team.
• Continually improve personal technical, commercial, and organizational knowledge and skills.
• Leverage internal and external resources to administer policies and procedures consistently across all business lines, functions, and locations.
• Organize and prioritize a variety of complex projects and multiple tasks in an effective and timely manner, set priorities, and meet critical time deadlines.
• Maintain compliance with all applicable policies, procedures, and global standards
Adhere to and support Health, Safety & Environmental and Sustainability Policies.
• May need to travel to attend to business related matters.
To be Considered Candidates:
Must be authorized to work in the country where the position is located.
Basic Job Requirements
• Bachelor or Master degree in construction.
• 15+ years of work-related experience.
• Demonstrated Oil & Gas, Petro-Chemical Experience.
• Previous positions as Turnover and or Commissioning Manager.
• Knowledge of Turnover related software packages such as MCPlus.
• Demonstrated Leader.
• Fluent in English (read, write, and speak)
Other Job Requirements
Advantageous:
• Experience working on Brownfields projects.
Preferred Qualifications
• What this job can offer:
• Working in a dynamic and innovative environment in diverse teams with an open culture.
• Competitive salary, depending on education and work experience.
