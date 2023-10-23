Turkish Speaking Babysitter / Barnvakt på Torslanda/Göterborg
Fören Barnakademin / Vårdbiträdes- och personlig assistentsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla vårdbiträdes- och personlig assistentsjobb i Göteborg
2023-10-23
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Fören Barnakademin i Göteborg
, Kungsbacka
, Haninge
, Höganäs
, Helsingborg
eller i hela Sverige
About us:
Barnakademin has provided families in Stockholm with quality babysitting since 2008. We offer our customers creative child care in Swedish, but we also specialize in offering bilingual babysitters.
ABOUT THE FAMILY
Barnakademin helps a family with two children to find a Turkish-speaking nanny who can bring the children home from school/preschool.
• The family lives in Torslanda
• Kids are 2,5 and 4 years old
• Needs help 2-3 afternoons/week with picking up and babysitting
• Working hours: 15.00-18.00
Start: as soon as possible
The position is part-time and you can choose the days that suit you best. Does this position/family not suit you, but you are still interested in working as a babysitter? Submit your application anyway and we'll help you find the perfect family!
WE ARE LOOKING FOR A PERSON WHO:
Loves spending time with kids; is responsible and reliable;
Have another occupation, for example, you are a student or have another part-time job;
Creative and social;
Looking for a long-term commitment (at least 1 year until Nov 2024)
WHAT CAN WE OFFER YOU?
• a flexible, fun and developing part-time job;
• competitive salary. We offer a good start salary compared to our competitors;
• detailed references. We make sure that each employee leaves with a written, full reference from their time with us;
• close contact with us at the central office and with other babysitters;
liability and accident insurance;
• fair employment terms.
We always check your references and request a background check from the police. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-11-22 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivare Fören Barnakademin
, https://www.barnvaktistockholm.se/jobba-hos-oss
423 36 TORSLANDA Arbetsplats
Barnakademin, Fören Jobbnummer
8208750