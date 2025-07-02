TUI Hotel or Service Rep | EU Nationals | Work Abroad
Location:Flexible
Workplace:Onsite
Type of contract:Flexible contract (working abroad)
Working time:Summer 25
Job ID:131010
• PLEASE READ: Candidates who are available to start work immediately or within the next few weeks will be given priority. If your availability begins after 15th June, we will follow up with you at a later date.
Are you ready to embark on an exciting journey in the world of travel and tourism? Combine your passion for travel with work, creating unforgettable moments as one of our digitally experienced and helpfulHotel or Service Reps.
If you have anEU passport, are willing to relocate for the duration of the summer season, and speak English plus ideally, Czech, Danish, Dutch, Finnish, German, Hungarian, Norwegian, Polish, Slovenian, or Swedish language, then keep on reading!
Please note that we have positions available without a driver's license for candidates speaking Danish, Dutch and French, or German. For speakers of other languages, a valid manual driver's license and a minimum age of 21 are required.
ABOUT OUR OFFER* Seasonal or permanent contracts available with optional winter work opportunities.
• Private Health Insurance with Allianz or Sanitas included.
• Accommodation with your own private bedroom and bills included.
• Work permits, background and/or medical checks arranged and included.
• Return flights, company iPad and uniform included.
• Comprehensive onsite start of season training with accommodation and pay included.
• Access to free language lessons och the TUI Learning Hub to help you level-up and grow your career.
• Plus receive a take homenetbasic of 825EUR to 980EUR per month+extra commission of 400-500EURgrossper month with no upper limit.
• Finally, why not get involved with incredible local charity and sustainability initiatives like the TUI Care Foundation.
ABOUT THE JOB* Create special moments for our guests, make them feel welcome and happy, building a strong connection with each one.
• Engage with guests from around the world to identify their needs and offer tailored recommendations.
• Hotel Repspromote and sell our experiences effectively to match our products with guests' preferences, aiming to exceed sales targets and boost revenue. They also need to be prepared to handle changes and challenging situations effectively to provide the best possible service to our guests.
• Service Support Repseffectively manage changes and challenging scenarios, providing crucial support for high-profile cases and hospitalizations. They ensure guests receive appropriate care and help, including face-to-face interactions when needed.
• Collaborate with colleagues, teams, suppliers, and partners from all over the world and embrace our diverse TUI culture.
• Monitor progress with sales and/or service updates, as well as guest feedback. Celebrate successes in meeting sales and/or service targets, solving problems, and providing great service.
ABOUT YOU* A friendly and empathetic individual who naturally connects with people, making them feel welcomed and supported, going above and beyond to create unforgettable experiences.
• A quick learner, ready to master the technology and tools needed for the role. Embrace new knowledge and feedback, and enthusiastic about getting to know our amazing products and services.
• Hotel Repsare highly motivated, target-driven individuals with a positive mindset towards achieving results. Dedicated to caring for customers, selling products that match their needs, and ensuring they have the best possible experience
• Service Support Repsexcel in fast-paced and dynamic environments, using multitasking and organizational skills to handle a variety of guest interactions and responsibilities seamlessly.
• Turning challenges into opportunities and remaining calm under pressure. Proactively identify and resolve issues creatively before they escalate.
• Communicate clearly and effectively and able to adjust style to fit the situation. Keep interactions positive, and confident to present in front of an audience.
• Fully conversational in English - plus Czech, Danish, Dutch, Finnish, German, Hungarian, Norwegian, Polish, Slovenian, or Swedishlanguage. Depending on the role or languagesyou speak, you may need to hold a valid manual driving license.
From a workplace to a place to belong, we embrace diversity, equity, and inclusion, encouraging everyone to come as you are, because together our potential is limitless. We are committed to supporting candidates with disabilities and impairments, so if you require any support, please do let us know.
