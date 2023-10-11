TSO for Classic Valve Electronics
2023-10-11
At Hitachi Energy our purpose is advancing a sustainable energy future for all. We bring power to our homes, schools, hospitals and factories. Join us and work with fantastic people, while learning and developing yourself on projects that have a real impact to our communities and society. Bring your passion, bring your energy, and be part of a global team that appreciates a simple truth: Diversity + Collaboration = Great Innovation
Do you want to enable green energy transition and together with colleagues build customized HVDC control systems to meet our customers' and the world's needs for sustainable, flexible, and secure energy?
We are convinced that HVDC (High Voltage Direct Current) technology, solutions for energy transfer with direct current at high voltages, is a long-term sustainable solution. The technology is used for energy transmission over long distances and to connect electricity networks with minimal losses. In addition to energy transfer, HVDC technology also alleviates electricity quality problems and can contribute to the stabilization of connected power grids. For offshore wind power or long-distance underwater transmissions, direct current is the only realistic energy transmission alternative.
Are you an engaged and driven person who has a strong technical interest and deep knowledge in the field of HVDC & SVC Classic Valve Electronics? If yes, you are welcome to join a team of 11 professionals working with many different tasks related to valve electronics and optical instruments.
Your responsibilities
Keep the documentation and training material for the HVDC & SVC Classic Valve Electronics up to date
Support the tenders in selecting the appropriate solution
Coordinate routine tests and evaluate type tests
Support in resolving production issues, evaluating new suppliers, resolving quality issues
Approve changes in f ex production and processes
Cost awareness
Life Cycle management
Close cooperation with the Product Owner
Your background
We see that you are a positive, self-motivated and curious team player, eager to deepen your knowledge
You have strong technical interest and you like to mix practical and theoretical tasks
You are structured and have a great eye to details
University degree in field of electronics or electrical engineering
Deep knowledge in the field of HVDC & SVC Classic Valve Electronics
Fluency in English is required, good knowledge in Swedish is advantageous
Additional information
Are you ready for an exciting new challenge? Does the above description sound like you? Welcome to apply before November 12th! Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, so don't delay - apply today!
Recruiting manager Anna Holmberg, anna.holmberg@hitachienergy.com
will be happy to answer your questions regarding this position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Mikael Hjort, +46 107-38 25 73; Ledarna: Christer Fridlund, +46 107-38 29 12; Unionen: Fredrik Holmgren, +46 107-38 21 85. All other questions should be directed to Talent Partner Ingrid Schjelderup, ingrid.schjelderup@hitachienergy.com
.
More about us
Hitachi Energy is a global technology leader that is advancing a sustainable energy future for all. We serve customers in the utility, industry and infrastructure sectors with innovative solutions and services across the value chain. Together with customers and partners, we pioneer technologies and enable the digital transformation required to accelerate the energy transition towards a carbon-neutral future. We are advancing the world's energy system to become more sustainable, flexible and secure whilst balancing social, environmental and economic value. Hitachi Energy has a proven track record and unparalleled installed base in more than 140 countries. Headquartered in Switzerland, we employ around 40,000 people in 90 countries and generate business volumes of approximately $10 billion USD. www.hitachienergy.com
