Trust and Safety Support Specialist
Lovable Labs Sweden AB / Supportteknikerjobb / Stockholm Visa alla supportteknikerjobb i Stockholm
2026-07-09
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Lovable Labs Sweden AB i Stockholm
TL;DR Our Trust & Safety team is dedicated to safeguarding our users, products, and platform. Be the human in the loop for preventing fraud, harmful behaviors, abuse, and payment risk at Lovable. You'll investigate suspicious accounts, tune detection rules, and turn what you learn from real cases into practice for safety and security.
Why Lovable?
Lovable lets anyone and everyone build software with any language. From solopreneurs to Fortune 100 teams, millions of people use Lovable to transform raw ideas into real products — fast. We are at the forefront of a foundational shift in software creation, which means you have an unprecedented opportunity to change the way the digital world works. Lovable-built applications and websites are visited hundreds of millions of times a month, and our enterprise footprint is compounding fast. And we're just getting started.
We're a small, talent-dense team building a generation-defining company from Stockholm. We value extreme ownership, high velocity, and low-ego collaboration. We seek out people who care deeply, ship fast, and are eager to make a dent in the world.
What we're looking for
2+ years in fraud operations, payment risk, trust and safety investigations, or a similar support role at a consumer or SaaS platform.
Experience with handling complex trust and safety cases, policies and resolving disputes requiring communication with customers, platforms and authorities.
Clear writer. Your case notes and customer updates are clear, accurate and easy-to-read.
Calm under pressure during incidents and disputes, and pragmatic about false positives vs. user friction.
What you'll do
Conduct end-to-end investigations of suspected safety incidents and platform ToS violations and determine appropriate enforcement actions.
Manage customer interactions for safety related reports.
Analyze harmful behaviour, emerging abuse patterns and threat landscape to improve detection systems and inform harm prevention strategies.
Tune and propose new rules, signals, and features for our Trust & Safety detection systems.
Run root-cause analyses on safety incidents and help integrate learnings back into product, risk, and engineering roadmaps.
Build dashboards and alerting that make abuse trends visible and actionable, minimizing the potential for bad actors to misuse the platform.
Work with the leadership of Trust & Safety, Support, and Legal on edge cases and policy changes.
Use AI tooling and agents to enhance abuse detections, response and prevention proactively.
Please note: This role may involve exposure to sensitive content.
About your application
Please submit your application in English - it's our company language so you'll be speaking lots of it if you join
We treat all candidates equally - if you're interested please apply through our careers portal Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-19
E-post: moa@lovable.dev Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Lovable Labs Sweden AB
(org.nr 559506-1739)
111 37 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
9998717