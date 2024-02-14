Truck & Trailer Workshop Manager
2024-02-14
DSV - Global transport and logistics
Are your ready to head the expansion and optimisation of DSV's truck and trailer services at one of the best-in-class workshops in Sweden?
Welcome to DSV Workshops
DSV Global Equipment Services is one of the world's leading internal rental companies with solid expertise in trailers and material handling equipment. In our Workshops, we provide maintenance and repair on those various types of trailers, including tire changes, brake tests, electrical repairs and MOT-inspections.
You will be part of an agile and empowering organisation of 'doers', where we are always ready to go above and beyond. Because we know that if you want to keep the goods rolling, you must think differently and be ready to optimize and adapt.
Manage the daily operations and be consumer focused
If you are the one, your daily responsibilities will be to run the workshop like its own and strive to achieve future growth.This means that every day will present new challenges and we trust you to be able to handle them. In this position you are responsible for the daily workshop operation and workshop results.
You will be based in Skogås, Sweden, and some of your key focus areas will be to:
* Manage and empower your team of 7 Mechanics
* Optimise and organise the flow in the workshop; ensuring the daily planning and manage all activities in the workshop such that trailers can return to the road on time
* Maintain close relationships with costumers and understand their needs
* Prepare job cards, invoice correctly and book them in before end of the month
* Schedule the 24/7 Mobile Service Van for on-site maintenance and repairs, and handle breakdowns within an area of 200 kilometers from the workshop
* Ensure all services are properly performed within DSV guidelines
* Control and manage costs and budget
You can expect approximately 5 travel days per year, primarily in Europe, where you will participate in meetings with other Workshop Managers.
"You'll be part of our mission to always be efficient and differentiate ourselves while creating customer value. We don't want to be like all the others, but stand out and be best in class," Ronni ends.
Passionate and experienced Workshop Manager with a knack for craftsmanship
As some of your key challenges is being aware of intercultural differences, it is essential that you have the energy, drive and courage to lead diverse types of employees.
* Have 5+ years of professional experience in trailer and or truck industry - or equivalent.
* Have a relevant previous experience of workshop management
* Possess strong managerial skills with the ability to inspire and empower your team
* Have sound organisational skills and a knack for creating transparency
* Communicate and negotiate effortlessly in English, both written and verbally
DSV Equipment
You'll be part of the global success of DSV who is the number 3 freight forwarding company in the world. DSV Equipment hires out several types of trailers to other DSV departments across Europe. In the 5 DSV Workshop we provide a best-in-class service for all DSV customers and hauliers. The workshops are strategically located at transport hotspots in Denmark, Sweden, and The Netherlands.The flat organizational structure and informal working environment in DSV Equipment creates a culture based on ownership, engagement, and a sense of responsibility. We are growing and looking for people who want to grow with us. We offer a challenging job in an international environment, with a good condition.
Start your career!
We will be happy to answer any questions you may have regarding the position and about your options in DSV. You are welcome to call hiring manager Patrik Tjernberg, Manager DSV Workshops Sweden at +46 735665535
