Tree Planters Wanted
Baronskog och städtjänster AB / Skogsbrukarjobb / Uppsala Visa alla skogsbrukarjobb i Uppsala
2023-01-09
, Östhammar
, Sigtuna
, Österåker
, Håbo
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Baronskog och städtjänster AB i Uppsala
TREE PLANTERS WANTED!
Baronskog och Stadtjanster AB is in search of new employees to help us with our Re-afforestation projects which is tree planting in the Swedish Forest. The job is scheduled for the summer and part of autumn - from May until October 2023. Are you interested in working in an exciting and award-winning growth company? Right now we are looking for tree planters who are passionate about developing sustainable environment and forest.
• Do you have good coworker ship experience and a supportive attitude towards colleagues and employees? Then maybe this is the service for you!
• We are looking for you who are goal-oriented, result-oriented, with good financial ability and a structured work method.
• All workers have to be physically fit and must show evidence of a medical certificate of fitness.
We offer:
Fair working conditions according to Swedish law and collective agreement with GS Facket Good wages, High standard safe work equipment and working clothes, Possibility of arranging and subsidizing accommodation for all employees, Motivation and incentives to team leaders and car drivers, Wellness bonuses and sport activities.
Our teams are built with workers from Sweden, Cameroon, Uganda, Ghana, Nigeria, Czech Republic, Burundi, South Africa, Zambia, Thailand, Ukraine, Slovakia, Poland, Romania, Latvia and Lithuania. Those who may need visa should bear in mind that they could be granted 6 months visa if all visa requirements are met. All employees must also present contacts of next of kin before work commences. We give equal chances of employment without bias. Our diversity principle is based on equity, equality and justice.
Interested applicants should send their CV to baronskogen@gmail.com
Öppen för alla
Vi fokuserar på din kompetens, inte dina övriga förutsättningar. Vi är öppna för att anpassa rollen eller arbetsplatsen efter dina behov. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-02-08
E-post: baronskogen@gmail.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Baronskog och städtjänster AB
(org.nr 559409-6884)
Bruno Liljeforsgatan 9 Lgh 1202 (visa karta
)
754 29 UPPSALA Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort. Arbetsplats
Baronskog & städtjänster AB Jobbnummer
7324889