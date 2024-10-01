Treasury Manager New Markets
Are you Essity 's next Treasury Manager New Markets? Do you want to work for a dynamic and fast-paced hygiene and health company where you get to collaborate with local and international banks and other key stakeholders? Do you have curiosity, drive, and collaboration skills to make a difference for Essity's future? Join the Corporate Finance, Group Treasury team at Essity, where you will be responsible for coordinating global financial activities and ensure Essity has a cost-efficient and secure treasury setup in new markets. Be ready to realize your full potential and join us on our journey as we are breaking barriers to improved well-being.
About the Role
As theTreasury Manager New Markets, you will have a global focus and drive the funding agenda in countries and regions where funding from Essity Treasury is not possible. Your overall goal will be to achieve safe and cost-efficient funding in line with Essity's specific business needs. Essity's business in new markets is expected to grow in the future. Therefore, it is crucial for Essity to ensure a stable and efficient treasury setup in these markets, not only for funding but also for FX handling, hedging, and cash management. You will report to the Head of Corporate Finance and belong to the Corporate Finance team within Group Treasury located at Essity HQ in Waterfront Building in Stockholm.
We're looking for people who embody our values, aren't afraid to challenge, innovate, experiment, and move at a fast pace. We're always looking for ways to improve our products and ourselves. If this is you, we'd love to talk.
What You Will Do
Tasks include, but are not limited to:
Coordinate external and internal financing projects for Essity companies in new markets, including negotiating loan documentation.
Determine the most efficient financial risk management and cash management set-up for Essity companies in new markets, in line with Essity's Group Financial Policy and in cooperation with other treasury specialists.
Negotiate terms with banks and select appropriate banking partners in new markets.
Assist in the integration or separation of acquired or disposed companies from a Treasury perspective.
Participate in cross-functional projects, such as Treasury due diligence with Essity M&A and capital structure planning with Essity Tax.
Collaborate with JV partners to decide on financing solutions for Essity's JV companies, utilizing both external and internal financing options.
Who You Are
To be successful in this role you need to demonstrate:
A strong interest in finance and treasury matters.
Self-motivation, drive, and a solution-oriented mindset as a team player.
Good organizational skills, with the ability to multi-task, re-prioritize, and negotiate effectively.
Attention to details and strong communication skills.
Ability to work both independently and collaboratively to maintain positive relationships with internal and external stakeholders.
What You Will Bring
University degree in Finance, Economics, Business Administration, or a related field
2-5 years of relevant experience, e.g. from a bank, large corporation, or consultancy firm, with international exposure.
Negotiation- and project management experience would be an asset.
Open to travel.
Excellent written and spoken English. Additional languages, such as Spanish, is a plus.
What We Can Offer You
Our purpose, Breaking Barriers to Well-being, provides meaning to everything we do. Working at Essity means a chance to improve well-being for people and opportunities to drive positive change for the society and the environment. As an employee at Essity, you will belong to an organization where you feel valued and supported to grow, and challenged to generate business results in a collaborative and open atmosphere. Innovate for Good | Excel Together | Be You with Us Så ansöker du
