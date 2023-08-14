Treasury Management System Support Analyst
2023-08-14
Treasury Management System Support Analyst
We are seeking a Treasury Management System Support Analyst for Nasdaq's Treasury Technology team. This role will support Treasury Management System (TMS) hosting risk management, global liquidity, investments, debt, derivatives, foreign exchange, accounting, hedge accounting and regulatory compliance. In this role, you will work closely with the Nasdaq Treasury team to support, develop, enhance, and maintain TMS and its interfaces. You will be part of Treasury Technology team that covers technical support, analysis of requirements and implementation of treasury applications.
What you will do
Provide ongoing support for the TMS and related interfaces, resolve system incidents/requests from internal treasury teams
Coordinate and develop TMS transaction mapping logic to ensure prior-day transaction data is parsed accurately into TMS
Collaborating with FIS and internal corporate systems on system upgrades, interfaces, and enhancements to improve system performance
Be responsible for the development of API's in an objected oriented or functional language, lead integration tests, event logging and reporting the results
Partner with vendors and technology teams to drive our global digital technology solutions
Partner with the Technology team and users to develop and maintain SLA's on TMS
Stay aligned with new developments in TMS, and SWIFT, and recommend new technologies to improve operations, provide periodic training on TMS to treasury team members
Support TMS transaction types: actual cash flows, account transfer, projected cash flows FX trades (FX spot and FX forward), Investments and debt (Money market and Securities), report generation
Crafting user guides, whenever applicable, to ensure treasury teams across the globe have access to up-to-date instructions on how to perform tasks in TMS
You will bring
Bachelor's degree in Computer Science or a related field
Demonstrable understanding of cash management, investment management processes and related accounting rules
Analytical and problem-solving skills, with the ability to think creatively
Ability to work independently and effectively prioritize tasks in a fast-paced environment
Excellent communication, facilitation, and influencing skills; able to articulate and communicate complex ideas and concepts in a clear, concise, and structured manner while anticipating questions
Experience using Agile project management methodology
Basic knowledge of SQL and Python or any other object-oriented programming language is considered a plus
Does This Sound Like You?
We offer a full-time position located in Stockholm. As the process is ongoing, please submit your application in English as soon as possible.
At Nasdaq, we provide our employees with the resources and opportunities they need to chart a career of achievement along with a strong compensation package that includes annual bonus opportunity, equity grants, as well as an employee stock purchase program. Nasdaq Sweden provides its employees 32 days of annual vacation (plus 1 additional flex day every two months), health insurance, career development programs, and more. We advocate flexible ways of working and have a hybrid work model.
Come as You Are
Nasdaq is an equal opportunity employer. We positively encourage applications from suitably qualified and eligible candidates regardless of age, color, disability, national origin, ancestry, race, religion, gender, sexual orientation, gender identity and/or expression, veteran status, genetic information, or any other status protected by applicable law.
We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request an accommodation.
