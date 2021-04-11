Treasury Controller - Thule Holding AB - Administratörsjobb i Malmö

Thule Holding AB / Administratörsjobb / Malmö2021-04-11Thule Group is a global world leading company of products for sports and outdoor activities. We make it easy for people to bring the things they care for, easily, securely and in style, when living an active life. Under the motto Active Life, Simplified. we design, manufacture and sell products within the four product categories Sport&Cargo Carriers (roof racks, roof boxes and carriers for transporting cycling, water and winter sports equipment, as well as roof top tents for mounting on cars), Active with Kids (bike trailers, strollers and child bike seats), RV Products (awnings, bike racks and tents for motorhomes and caravans) and Packs, Bags & Luggage (everyday backpacks, hiking bike packs travel luggage and camera bags).Thule Group has about 2,600 employees at 9 production facilities and 35 sales offices worldwide. The Group's products are sold in 140 markets and in 2020, sales amounted to SEK 7.8 billion.Do you share our passion for an active lifestyle? We are now looking for a Treasury Controller to join our strong team at the Treasury department at our headquarters in Malmö.About the positionThe Treasury Controller's main responsibilities are preparation and analysis of regular treasury reports . You are a main driver in our ambition to improve the digitalization and automatization of treasury systems and processes. Furthermore, the Treasury Controller is involved in closing and day to day accounting of ongoing treasury activities. You will support the business with several analysis within liquidity, forecasting and risk management. You will work closely with other departments within Group Finance and our subsidiaries around the world.Your profileWe believe you have a bachelor's degree in Finance, Accounting, Business Administration or equivalent area and 2 to 5 years of experience from a position within Treasury. You will also need a solid knowledge of accounting, mainly of financial instruments. We also expect you to have advanced knowledge of Microsoft applications, especially Excel. Proficiency in any treasury systems, Power BI, VBA or other programing is a strong merit, as well as having experience from working in an international environment or banking. You need ability to communicate fluently both in English and Swedish.We assume you have an analytical, organized mindset with the ability to multi-task; that you adapt quickly and are not afraid of utilizing new systems and technologies to drive improvements and efficiencies. You have the passion to take strong ownership and to ambitiously deliver on tight deadlines.We believe in strong teamwork, both within the team but also across teams. We strive to be an open and curious organization, sharing our knowledge and inspiring one another. Within Thule Group you will find people who have a passion for the products we make and the outdoor company we are. We share the same values, and we like to have fun. All our employees have a joint responsibility to maintain that spirit and contribute to it.How to applyIf you think you would enjoy working in such an environment and feel that the professional tasks will be challenging, please submit your application no later than the 26th April. Please, make sure to apply at your earliest convenience as we will be making ongoing selections and pre-screening.If you have any further questions regarding this position please contact Dino Tufek, Treasury Director +46 40 635 90 73. We look forward to reading your application!2021-04-11Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-04-26Thule Holding ABFosievägen 1321431 MALMÖ5683679