Treasury Analyst Within Middle Office To Noba Bank Group
Noba Bank Group Ab (publ) / Bankjobb / Stockholm Visa alla bankjobb i Stockholm
2026-04-08
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
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NOBA has experienced rapid growth over the years, and our Treasury function has evolved in both complexity and scope. We are now looking for a Treasury Analyst to strengthen our Investments & Financial risk team, within Middle Office.
The Treasury department is responsible for all funding, risk- and liquidity management and capital on Group level. NOBA's main source of funding is deposits from the public, and we have ambitious goals to increase deposit funding in the coming years to support the bank's overall growth objectives. You will join a committed, positive, and ambitious department that values initiative, ownership, and collaboration. We continuously seek new and better ways to work in a dynamic setting.
About the role
Within Treasury the Investments & Financial Risk team manages the liquidity portfolio, market risks and the middle office operations. The middle office role is the operational backbone of the team and we are now looking for a new team member to take ownership of these responsibilities. You will report to Head of Investments & Financial Risk Management.
In this role, you will:
Manage middle office operations
Support interim and quarterly reporting alongside the team
Manage and support our market risk models
Provide reporting and analysis to internal stakeholders and external parties
Implement more digital ways of working
Contribute to Treasury projects
This is a role where you will be close to both the trading desk and the risk function. If you want to develop in the financial markets within these fields this is a great opportunity.
What we are looking for
2-5 years' experience in the banking sector, within Treasury, Risk Management, or Back/Middle Office roles in a Treasury or Finance department.
A genuine interest in financial markets, understanding of fixed income instruments and how they connect to risk management.
Experience working with Treasury system and trading platforms or similar.
Experience producing or reviewing risk metrics in a reporting or control capacity.
An analytical mindset and comfort working with data; experience with SQL, Python, or similar is a plus.
Fluency in Swedish and English.
To thrive in this role, you are a results-oriented team player who takes initiative and has a holistic mindset. You manage tasks with structure, adapt to changes, and are driven to achieve goals while understanding the broader impact of your work.
Have you heard of NOBAVERSE? In our NOBAVERSE, we value openness, trust, and diversity. Here, you can influence your own development and have fun along the way to achieving our goals - all in a workplace that's a little extra bubbly! Read more about our employee value proposition on our careers page.
Practical information: Start: By agreement Location: Stockholm, Gävlegatan 22
Read more about how our recruitment process works in the FAQ.
We care for your privacy and, with reference to the GDPR, would like to ask you not to include any sensitive personal data in your application, for examples information about ethnic origin, political opinions, religious beliefs or information about your health.
Read more about how we handle your personal data here.
If you have any questions or concerns about the position, please contact the responsible recruiter.
We look forward to receiving your application! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-10-05 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7527104-1935877". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Noba Bank Group Ab (publ)
(org.nr 556647-7286), https://careers.noba.bank
Gävlegatan 22 (visa karta
)
113 30 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Noba Bank Group Jobbnummer
9843368