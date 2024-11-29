Travelling Technician SE (58004)
Do you have interest in mechanical, hydraulical and electrical components? Are you structured in your way of working and enjoy collaborating to get things done? All while travelling around the country? Then we have the position for you! Vestas is looking for a Travelling Technician!
Region NCE > SBU NCE Service > Travel Techs
Vestas is the energy industry's global partner on sustainable energy solutions. Vestas North and West Europe is a sales business unit responsible for the Sales function, Project, Installation and Service of wind farms throughout these regions. We aim to be the No. 1 performing business unit within Vestas, and we aim to make Vestas North and West Europe the best place to work. We continue to grow the traveling technician team in Sweden and are looking for committed technicians who are enthusiastic about preserving our planet through clean, renewable wind energy.
This new Travelling Team will be doing Generator and Transformer exchanges using a TIRAK lifting system.
Responsibilities
Travel around the country, supporting our colleagues with the exchange of major components such as Generator and Transformers on several turbine types
Co-ordinating stakeholders in the task for example transport and logistics
Control of own inventory of spare parts and tools
Working primarily in Sweden but also in the Nordic region
Qualifications
Qualified mechanic or considerable experience, such as heavy machinery, marine engineer, tool operator, car-, agricultural- or truck mechanics
You don't have to be an expert in turbine work to start, we will teach you how we operate. Mechanical, hydraulic, and heavy machinery experience is attractive
You have the physical ability to climb stairs and ladders, and working while carrying materials and tools round in the turbine
You hold a valid driver's license (Swedish B level Manual)
For this position, there is an absolute requirement for a high level of flexibility in terms of travel and working hours
Competencies
Good physical condition and ability to perform manual handling and working at heights
Highest level of safety awareness. Important that you value safety first for you and your colleagues
Highly collaborative and team orientated. We always work in a team of two as a minimum, so co-operation is very important
An open-minded and positive attitude
Structured and independent, resourceful to solve issues even when no support is available
Flexible, as the position requires travelling and unplanned overtime may occur
What we offer Our employees are our asset. In addition to an attractive salary and benefits, such as wellness grants and quick access to specialized healthcare, we invest in your development. After a thorough introductory course, we offer continuous development of your skills with a well-established training program. You get to work in a team with great diversity and motivated service technicians, in a stimulating environment in a fast-growing international company where good communication and structure are the key to good results. As Vestas works for a gender-equal workplace, we welcome female as well as male applicants. Vestas has a collective agreement with SEKO
Additional information You will be working on a rotating schedule and the days of travelling can reach around 200 per year. The preferred location to start the rotation will be Örebo or Skänninge, Sweden.
A requirement for employment is that you are approved for working at heights, which consists of a load EKG and medical examination, and this is performed during the recruitment process.
If the above match your skills and qualifications, please apply no later than 29.12.2024. Please note: We do amend or withdraw our jobs and reserve the right to do so at any time, including prior to the advertised closing date.
For additional information about the position, please contact: Field Supervisor Alasdair Miller, +46727137376 / almer@vestas.com
or Recruiter Rebecka Thorell at rbthr@vestas.com
. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-12-29
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Vestas Northern Europe AB
(org.nr 556443-1574), https://careers.vestas.com/job/Orebro-Travelling-Technician-SE-%C3%96reb/1121397701/
Lastgatan 1 (visa karta
)
702 27 ÖREBRO Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort. Arbetsplats
Örebro Jobbnummer
9038483