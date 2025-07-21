Traveling Service and Commissioning Engineer within the Marine Industry!
Academic Work Sweden AB / Tele- och elektronikreperatörsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla tele- och elektronikreperatörsjobb i Stockholm
2025-07-21
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Academic Work Sweden AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige
Are you an electrical or automation engineer ready to take on a dynamic and international role in a fast-growing company within the maritime industry? Our client is a key player in the green transition of global shipping and is now looking for a skilled Electrical Commissioning & Service Engineer to join their team.
OM TJÄNSTEN
The global shipping industry is undergoing a historic green transition, shifting from fossil fuels to advanced battery systems with significantly lower climate impact.
Our client is playing a key role in this transformation by developing advanced battery systems specifically designed for heavy-duty maritime applications. As the company continues to grow, it is now seeking a new team member: an Electrical Service and Commissioning Engineer.
As a Commissioning Engineer in the after-sales department, you will play a central role in supporting our battery systems. Your primary responsibility will be traveling to customer sites-both within and outside Europe-for system commissioning, service and warranty work, and occasional installation tasks.
In addition to fieldwork, you will sometimes assist on-site in Bromma with production quality control and contribute to development projects for future products.
Your tasks include, but are not limited to:
• Plan and lead on-site installation of electrical systems
• Execute commissioning, service, and troubleshooting
• Participate in FAT, HAT, and SAT
• Provide technical support to partner companies
• Contribute to continuous improvement of internal processes
• Write technical documentation and instructions
• Review and provide input on system design
• Support project management, purchasing, and sales with technical expertise
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• Has relevant experience and can work independently in all aspects of the role
• Is confident in customer-facing situations and understands commercial relationships
• Wants to travel extensively, sometimes last-minute and occasional Sunday departures
• Is fluent in English, both spoken and written
• Has knowledge in PLC programming, PROFINET and EMC/EMI design and testing
Meriting Experience
• Battery management and/or charging systems
• DC systems (24-1500V)
• Maritime standards and regulations
• Previous experience in the maritime industry
You thrive in a fast-paced and changing work environment. You enjoy troubleshooting and solving problems, and you do not feel stressed when working under tight deadlines. You can read schematics and understand system designs. You work well independently as well as in a team and do not hesitate to take on new tasks.
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes one test: one personality test. The test is a tool to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process.
INFORMATION OM FÖRETAGET
N/A Varaktighet, arbetstid, etc.
Heltid Ersättning
Enligt avtal Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-08-21 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "15113484". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Academic Work Sweden AB
(org.nr 556559-5450), http://www.academicwork.se Arbetsplats
Academic Work Jobbnummer
9432769