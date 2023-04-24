Travel Trade & Media Executive
The British Tourist Authority (BTA) is the national tourism agency and a non-departmental public body funded by the Department for Digital, Culture, Media & Sport (DCMS), and trades under the name of VisitBritain/VisitEngland (VB/VE).
BTA is a global organisation with 280+ people based in 16 different countries including the UK and has a diverse culture. VisitBritain is the official tourist board for England, Scotland and Wales and is responsible for marketing Great Britain worldwide to prospective travellers.
Our mission is to build the value of tourism throughout the nations and regions of Britain by increasing the volume, spend, and regional/seasonal spread of tourism in Britain.
There are two vacancies on one year fixed-term contract.
Main purpose of the role
To grow international visitor value by delivering a programme of targeted engagement across Travel Trade, Media and Public Diplomacy Partners (British, embassies in Stockholm Oslo and Copenhagen). Contribute to and deliver the Nordic travel trade and media engagement plans for the Scandinavian markets.
Capturing & communicating the value of these engagements will be instrumental to success.
Important Information
For a detailed job description and to apply for the role please navigate to https://visitbritain.ciphr-irecruit.com/Applicants/vacancy
If you have any questions about the role, please contact us on Recruitment@visitbritain.org
The application window will close at 23:55 (UK Time) on 8 May 2023.
