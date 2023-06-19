Travel Agent / Social Media Specialist to Luleå Travel
2023-06-19
Luleå Travel is an incoming travel agency and all-season activity supplier located in Luleå - Swedish Lapland. We offer attractive winter and summer programs presenting the highlights of Swedish Lapland: a magical, pristine landscape where you can steer sledges pulled by willing huskies, travel with snowshoes through forests, kayak in the Bothnian Gulf between the skerries of the Luleå archipelago, and sleep in a hotel carved from ice or in a wooden nest high in a tree. We aim to reach deep into the vast Arctic expanse: illuminated during winter by one of the world's most incredible natural phenomena, the Northern Lights, and during summer by the never-setting Arctic midnight sun. Read more about our trips and activities at: LuleaTravel.com.
Luleå Travel is currently expanding the office team, specifically in sales/social media. A new position will focus on sales specifically aimed toward the international market. Fluency in English is required and additional literacy in other languages is highly desirable. Daily tasks include handling incoming emails regarding booking requests. You will follow each booking from first contact until the guests arrive in Luleå, including designing their full holiday package, booking their guide(s), and preparing the final invoice. Finally, you will be responsible for creating and publishing content on all our social media platforms, to grow an audience, build brand awareness and ultimately boosts sales.
In a perfect world you are well-organised, highly structured, enjoy tracking our daily activities and are a star in content writing. You have a background in sales, are confident in e-marketing and love the outdoors. Interacting with guests and potential guests via email, social media, and on arrival/departure is natural for you and goes with ease.
Qualifications:
1) excellent social skills
2) a great interest in nature
3) previous experience of working in the travel industry
4) content writing goes with ease
5) passionate about customer service
6) competency in using social media (Facebook, Instagram, other)
7) experienced with e-marketing (Google, Facebook)
We are looking forward to receiving your application and specifically encourage mature candidates to apply. The announced position is on a yearly base full time however, workload is higher during winter than summer. Working hours are flexible and depend on your availability.
How to apply?
Contact us at cecilia@luleatravel.com
or give Cecilia a call at +46 70 620 1901. Our recruiting process is open so please don't hesitate to send us your CV and a personal letter today!
Öppen för alla
Vi fokuserar på din kompetens, inte dina övriga förutsättningar. Vi är öppna för att anpassa rollen eller arbetsplatsen efter dina behov. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-07-19
E-post: cecilia@luleatravel.com
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "Travel Agent". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Luleå Travel AB
(org.nr 559157-5542)
Kaserngatan 1 (visa karta
)
974 42 LULEÅ Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort. Kontakt
Cecilia Sandström cecilia@luleatravel.com 0706201901
