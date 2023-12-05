Transportation Designer
2023-12-05
At Cliff Design, we focus on design, working as team members at our OEM-clients as well as project-based commitments from our studio in Gothenburg. We constantly need to be challenged and are always interested in connecting with dedicated creative souls. Currently we are looking for a Transportation Designer with exterior design focus.
Job Description
As part of a creative and dynamic team on site at one of our client's automotive design studios you will create & develop design proposals from initial ideas to complete Exterior Design proposals with the aim of establishing an exciting range of new products.
Responsibilities and tasks
Create and develop complete design proposals according to design brief and project constraints in assigned programs.
Produce creative detailed design solutions fulfilling complex technical criteria.
Prepare presentation material for reviews.
Participate in design reviews.
Attend to project and engineering meetings.
Under creative lead work with and guide computer modeling team.
Possible creative lead responsibilities if you have the needed experience and the ambitions.
Requirements
MFA Degree or equivalent in Industrial or Transportation Design from a Design University.
Experience in automobile exterior- and/or interior design (OEM preferred).
Experience in executing pre-production or advanced concept.
English, spoken and written.
Very strong sketch ability.
Software and IT
Alias and/or Blender
Photoshop
VRED skills is an advantage
Personal attributes
Communicative with good presentation skills both verbal and visual.
Independent and confident as well as a good team worker who thrives on being a part of a diverse team.
Structured, methodical and analytical with good planning skills.
Strong drive, flexible and able to work under constrained time schedules and frequently revised circumstances.
Additional information
We will prefer applicants with work permit for Sweden (or EU citizenship) since the start date is ASAP as well as applications with attached work samples (pdf-design portfolio max 10mb file size or web portfolio link).
Deadline for application
Deadline for application
ASAP selection and interviews will take place continuously.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-12-17
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
Cliff Design AB
http://www.cliffdesign.com
Cliff Design Jobbnummer
8310088