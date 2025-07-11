Transport, Trade & Logistics Specialist
2025-07-11
We are now looking for Transport, Trade & Logistics Specialist for a company in Västerås. Start is in August, 5 months contract to begin with.
As a Trade & Transportation Specialist you will play a vital role. You will be a key player in local transport and warehousing management and supporting the trade compliance officer.
Responsibilities:
Lead the planning, execution, and monitoring of logistics operations within the local unit, focusing on inbound transportation and external warehouse management.
Drive continuous improvement initiatives to enhance the efficiency and quality of transport and warehousing processes.
Manage operational relationships with transport and warehouse suppliers, ensuring effective plans and processes are in place. Monitoring key performance indicators such as transportation costs and CO emissions.
Oversee daily import and export shipments, ensuring smooth customs clearance through collaboration with appointed customs brokers.
Applying relevant customs procedures accurately and maintaining up-to-date data in local trade and customs systems will be part of your daily routine.
Additionally, you'll be responsible for reviewing and executing product classifications in accordance with Tulltaxan, ensuring all documentation is correct.
Communicate effectively with customs authorities and suppliers will be vital to ensure seamless transport and customs operations.
Qualifications
Degree in Engineering, Economics, Logistics, or equivalent work experience.
Work experience in supply chain management, transportation, customs, or related fields, preferably within the manufacturing industry.
Strong sense of ownership, attention to detail, and a self-driven personality.
Ability to lead activities, demonstrating a results-oriented mindset and effective problem-solving skills.
Proficiency with Excel and SAP is preferred.
This role requires fluency in both Swedish and English.
This is a full-time consultant position through Incluso in Västerås. Start is in August, 5 months contract to begin with. Please submit your CV as soon as possible since we will review the applications on an on-going basis.
For more information about this role, please contact Emma Hörnsten at emma@incluso.se
Emma Hörnsten emma@incluso.se
9425997