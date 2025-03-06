Transport, Trade & Logistics Specialist
2025-03-06
, Hallstahammar
, Surahammar
, Eskilstuna
, Enköping
, Surahammar
, Eskilstuna
, Arboga
, Sigtuna
Job Description
Are you an organized and detail-oriented logistics professional with a proactive mindset? Do you thrive in a dynamic environment where problem-solving and collaboration are key? We are now looking for a Transport, Trade & Logistics Specialist to join our client's team in Västerås.
As a Transport, Trade & Logistics Specialist, you will play a crucial role in ensuring that shipments are efficiently planned, consolidated, and delivered on time. You will work closely with internal and external stakeholders, including the order management team, customers, and the chamber of commerce, to manage transportation planning, export/import documentation, and continuous process improvements.
In this role, you will play a critical role in ensuring that their products reach their customers in time. You will work alongside several other Transport, Trade & Logistics Specialists.
Main responsibilities
Daily contact with internal and external stakeholders; predominantly their order management team and their internal/external customers.
Interfacing with the chamber of commerce and creating of documentation such as EUR1 and/or other certificates.
Proactive planning to consolidate shipments both within the EU and to the rest of the world to ensure that they are dispatched in time and booked in our TMS accordingly
Work with continuous improvement processes.
Qualifications You have several years' experience with transportation planning and consolidating multiple shipments.
You have experience with importation/exportation.
You have experience in SAP or other equivalent ERP-system.
You are fluent in English, both oral and written.
Meritorious: Additional WMS experience is a plus.
Personal Qualities
We are looking for a highly organized and structured individual who can efficiently manage multiple shipments and deadlines. You are proactive and solution-oriented, quickly identifying and resolving challenges as they arise. With strong communication skills, you are comfortable interacting with both internal and external stakeholders.
Attention to detail and accuracy come naturally to you, ensuring compliance with transport and trade regulations. You thrive in a fast-paced logistics environment, demonstrating flexibility and adaptability. As an independent and accountable professional, you take ownership of your tasks and drive results. Additionally, your analytical mindset allows you to optimize transport processes and improve overall efficiency.
Company DescriptionOur client is developing the world's energy system to become more sustainable and flexible. They help clients in the energy and industrial sectors with innovative solutions and services worldwide.
When you join JobBustersAs a consultant at JobBusters, you can feel secure with a collective agreement, available consultant managers and committed recruiters. As a consultant, you also get access to our network of exciting companies and clients! For us, it is important that you as a consultant feel comfortable, feel a sense of security and community with us as an employer. We offer an occupational pension, salary change and the option of flexpension. You also get access to our benefits portal, where in addition to wellness allowance you have access to lots of discounts and offers in wellnes, home and leisure, transport, healthcare and much more! Your well-being is of the highest priority for us, and we therefore offer you as an employee Corporate Health Care to deal with all the challenges of everyday life, both at work and in private life.
Admission and Application
Full time position, 40h/week. The position will start as soon as possible, and the assignment is expected to run until 2026-03-02 with possibility of extension. For this assignment you will be employed by JobBusters and work as a consultant for our client in Västerås. Submit your application in English today, as interviews are ongoing.
