Transport Planner To Ikea Älmhult
Framtiden i Sverige AB / Logistikjobb / Älmhult Visa alla logistikjobb i Älmhult
2023-12-17
, Osby
, Östra Göinge
, Ljungby
, Markaryd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Framtiden i Sverige AB i Älmhult
, Ljungby
, Markaryd
, Olofström
, Alvesta
eller i hela Sverige
We are now looking for a Transport planner for IKEA. If you are interested in logistics, transport and supply chain, then this is the position for you. Here you will get the opportunity to an invaluable experience to kick-start your career.
Don't miss this chance, apply today as we are looking for someone to strat as soon as possible.
ABOUT THE ROLE.
As a Transport Planner, you will work in close cooperation with your team of 14 people but also with carriers and other stakeholders in the supply chain to find the optimal transport solution.
Your main focus will be to:
• Book optimal transport solutions and work with rebookings and cancellations
• Plan & follow up the shipments to secure availability for the customers and secure proactive communication with stakeholders, particularly in case of delayed and/or changed deliveries
• Work in close cooperation with internal and external stakeholders (e.g. carriers, suppliers) to solve operational deviations and search for solutions to avoid them in the future
Please note that this is a temporary position starting as soon as possible and go on for approximately 5 months. The position is placed in Älmhult, Sweden.
About IKEA Supply Services
IKEA Suppy Services is the organization that forms a link between the factory floor and the products on IKEA store shelves. We work with 1600 Suppliers all over the world for home furnishing, transport, logistics and distribution services, components and food.
We deliver excellent transport and logistic solutions today, tomorrow and over time by optimising replenishment solutions, defining physical goods flow capacity needs, managing the goods flow, sourcing & developing transport & logistics capacities and leading & securing Supply Quality.
We contribute to customer satisfaction through securing customer perceived availability, delivering lowest cost over time, leading towards sustainability and ensuring the right quality for all services.
Your profile
We put great emphasis on your personal characteristics. As a person you are a fast learner with a big scope of flexibility. You are willing to learn and open to changes. You are able to work under stressful situations and take on responsibilities.
To succeed in the role of Transport planner, the following is required:
Vocational college or university education and/or experience in logistics/transport/supply chain
Fluent in English, both verbal and written
Good PC skills
Be able to work on site in Älmhult
It is advantageous if you, as a Transport planner, have any of the following:
Experience from work in a similar role
Swedish speaking
ABOUT FRAMTIDEN AB
Framtiden is a recruitment company working with both staffing and recruitment, we want to make a difference in people's lives. We make that difference by helping people find the right job and colleagues. We are specialized in recruiting the right talents to the right company. Framtiden is located in seven cities in Sweden and in Oslo. For this position, you will be employed by Framtiden and work as a consultant at IKEA.
TERMS
Start date: Immediately
Location: Älmhult
Working hours: Office hours, 7-16 with flex
Scope: Full time until 31th of may
This is a great opportunity to get experience from a world wide company. For the right person this could be an entry position that could lead to other roles within IKEA. Ersättning
Fast lön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-01-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "ZR_48678_JOB". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Framtiden i Sverige AB
(org.nr 556686-5142), http://www.framtiden.com Arbetsplats
Framtiden AB Kontakt
Clara Albinsson clara.a@framtiden.com Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där Framtiden i Sverige AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
8334450