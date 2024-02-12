Transport Operations Manager
Role Summary & Scope
As the Transport Operations Manager at Koenigsegg, you will play a crucial role in ensuring the seamless handling of duties and transportation to achieve optimal results in terms of cost and efficiency. Your responsibilities include implementing processes, routines, and organizational structures, establishing agreements with external parties, and collaborating with key internal functions to drive results aligned with the organization's interests.
Key Responsibilities:
- Develop and implement Koenigsegg's strategic plan for duty and transport handling.
- Operationally lead, distribute, and develop daily work within the department with full personnel responsibility.
- Organize and negotiate collaboration with external parties, such as custom consultants, safety advisors, and transport companies.
- Ensure the department acts as a support function for duty and transport-related matters.
- Manage and secure internal transports, vehicles, and equipment related to duty handling.
- Implement continuous improvements within custom handling and transport.
- Lead, direct, follow up, and develop employees and the group through a high presence in daily operative work.
In summary, as the Transport Operations Manager, you will be the driving force behind the strategic, operational, and collaborative aspects of custom handling and transport operations at Koenigsegg.
Skill Requirements
- Experience in strategic transport work and negotiating transport agreements.
- Experience and knowledge about dangerous goods transportation worldwide.
- Documented experience and/or education in international duty handling, including imports and exports with management knowledge.
- Experience collaborating with Swedish Tullverket and custom consultants.
- Experience in customs audit work.
- Familiarity with general HS number rulings.
- Experience in active processing and inward processing.
- Good knowledge of different BMS and transport systems.
- Demonstrated ability in personnel responsibility and effective leadership.
- Fluent in both Swedish and English.
To navigate complex situations, the ideal candidate will exude confidence in decision-making and display a capacity to take ownership of outcomes. The ability to analyze information, weigh options, and make informed decisions that align with the organization's overall objectives is crucial.
The chosen candidate should be a good communicator, proficient in conveying ideas and decisions both verbally and in writing. Collaboration is central to our success, and we are in search of an individual who can seamlessly work with both internal and external stakeholders.
The ideal candidate is also a proficient leader, someone accustomed to and driven by working closely with their team to foster the development of both individuals, their skill sets and the organization.
Availability
Immediately / according to agreement
Full time, On-site
Normal working hours 40 h/week, some overtime may occur.
Applications will be processed as we receive them, and the positions might be filled before the last day of application. Don't miss the opportunity, apply today.
Koenigsegg is most known for building some of the fastest cars in the world; with almost all of our megacar technologies that are patented and made in-house by our almost 500 world-class technicians, engineers, sourcing experts, production craftsmen, and communicators.
What we've created is a unique proving ground of engineering creativity that makes use of our breakthrough megacar development and legacy to push the boundaries of sustainable mobility technology.
So, what's next?
We are on a universe-denting mission to develop the next generation of breakthrough tech and products. We are looking for outstanding, impactful, and authentic individuals to grow with us. Our ambitions are inspiring but will push the limits of what is possible - requiring one to work efficiently amid our cross-functional teams to execute at high-quality levels.
