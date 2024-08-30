Transport & Logistics specialist
In the role of Transport & Logistics Specialist, you are responsible and accountable for the end-to-end purchasing process which covers requirements' definition, preferred supplier selection, negotiation, and contracting as well as other related steps within the process. You will set the budget both in Tender and in Project Execution as well as shipping Heavy-Lift equipment globally, with weight up to 500 Ton. You shall ensure that deliveries arrive to the destination at the right time with the right documentation, removing roadblocks if any and overcome challenges in a structured way.
The work is carried out in a global environment at a high pace and includes contacts within the organization, but also with customers and freight forwarders. This means that you are an important link and coordinator between all the stakeholders. The role includes routine work tasks but also problem solving and continuous improving.
The key success factors in the role as T&L Specialist is that you are a social team player, careful, and comfortable following rules routines and standards. In addition to that, you bring a can-do attitude and a proactive mindset, where great service and commitment to your team and stakeholders are always at the center of attention.
Your responsibilities
Act as Project Manager for Transport, Trade, and Logistics, ensuring adherence to KPIs for safety, quality, cost, delivery, innovation, and sustainability.
Proactively support project and logistics planners, and address transport challenges with suppliers.
Develop, plan, and implement Transport and Logistics strategy focusing on creating E2E transport budgets as input for tenders, optimizing transport portfolio, costs, quality and minimizing the risks.
Oversee transportation logistics for worldwide projects, including feasibility, budgeting, planning, sourcing, contracting, and negotiation, while also evaluating road surveys, storage areas, port capacities, and technical solutions for efficient lashing and lifting plans.
Investigate and improve transport quality and drive continuous improvement projects to mitigate them.
Collaborate cross-functionally to mitigate risk, support HVDC site design, and interact with stakeholders tender and project execution.
Ensure shipping compliance with all local and Global Regulations, project timelines and transportation budget.
Your background
Experience in area of transport, shipping, logistics and an extensive experience in area of Heavy-Lift transport/shipping with minimum 150 Ton. is required.
Strong communication skills and fluency in English is required, knowledge of other languages is a plus.
Great collaboration skills and motivated by working in a multicultural and challenging global business environment.
Strong organizational skills, as well as strong analytical and problem-solving skills with ability to handle several tasks in parallel under stress and pressure
Energetic, curious, and self-confident with strong sense of ownership and maturity to challenge themself and the organization for continuous improvement and changes.
What we offer
Collective agreement
Flexible working time
Health care and wellness allowance
Fantastic career possibilities within Hitachi Energy both within Sweden and globally
Mentor to support you throughout onboard phase
Various trainings and education supporting employee development
Diversified company with over 70+ nationalities working in Sweden
Supplementary compensation for parental leave
Employee Benefit Portal with thousands of discounts and perks
More benefits could be connected to this specific role
More about us
In this role, you can be based in either Ludvika or Västerås, Sweden.
Welcome to apply latest by September 29th. Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, so do not hesitate to apply already today!
Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer; Mikael Hjort, +46 107-38 25 73; Ledarna: Frank Hollstedt, +46 107-38 70 43; Unionen: Fredrik Holmgren, +46 107-38 21 85. All other questions can be directed to Talent Acquisition Partner Nicole Bergman, nicole.bergman@hitachienergy.com
