Transport & Logistics Administrator!
Academic Work Sweden AB / Speditörsjobb / Ludvika Visa alla speditörsjobb i Ludvika
2024-07-22
, Smedjebacken
, Ljusnarsberg
, Fagersta
, Säter
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Academic Work Sweden AB i Ludvika
, Smedjebacken
, Fagersta
, Säter
, Borlänge
eller i hela Sverige
Do you want to work in a global company that strives for a sustainable energy future? One that also offers an exciting work environment and significant development opportunities? Apply for the position of Transport & Logistics Administrator and become part of the team in Ludvika! Selection is ongoing - welcome with your application!
OM TJÄNSTEN
Are you ready to be a vital part of the green transition? As a Transport and Logistics Administrator, you will play a crucial role in ensuring that the products driving this change are delivered efficiently and effectively. The work includes contacts internally and with customers and freight forwarders, planning and booking of transports and production of documents for deliveries. You handle goods supply issues daily via telephone, Teams application and emails.
You are offered
• The opportunity to work remotely 1-2 days a week once you have settled into the role.
• Extensive introduction and on-the-job training during onboarding, designed to provide you with a comprehensive understanding of the transport and logistics department and its operations.
• A dynamic role within a growing and globally expanding team.
• A chance to make a tangible impact on the environment by supporting sustainable product delivery.
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
Work tasks
• Handle the transport process from packed material to delivery at customer, including planning, booking and monitoring.
• Prepare shipping documents and evaluate suppliers' documents.
• Fulfills shipping, packing and marking procedures per project requirements and in compliance with governmental regulations.
• Work together with internal project, suppliers, forwarders and customer representatives to ensure a smooth shipping process.
• Ensure project timelines and transportation budget are met.
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• Experience in area of transport/shipping, with an understanding for export en import certificates (EUR1) and Incoterms.
• Fluency in English, written and verbal. Swedish is a plus.
• Good knowledge of computers and systems.
It is meritorious if you have
• Experience in working with dangerous goods.
• Previous experience working in SAP/4HANA.
Knowledge can be gained through education, experience or self-taught.
To succeed in the role we are looking for a candidate who stands out with a positive and proactive approach. You should have a strong "can-do" attitude, always ready to tackle new challenges and adapt to changes. You are open to learning new systems and methods, and you handle complex problems independently and effectively.
In your daily work, you are accustomed to managing varying tasks and have the ability to prioritize your work flexibly, ensuring high-quality results. Taking ownership of your tasks and projects is crucial for thriving and succeeding in this role.
We have defined this in terms of the following personal traits:
• Goal oriented
• Orderly
• Stable
• Intellectually curious
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process. Varaktighet, arbetstid, etc.
Heltid Ersättning
Enligt avtal Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-08-22 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "15106122". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Academic Work Sweden AB
(org.nr 556559-5450), http://www.academicwork.se Arbetsplats
Academic Work Jobbnummer
8808832