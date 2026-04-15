Transport Manager
Thule Sweden AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Gnosjö Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Gnosjö
2026-04-15
, Gislaved
, Tranemo
, Vaggeryd
, Värnamo
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Thule Sweden AB i Gnosjö
, Värnamo
, Malmö
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
Bring your Life
Do you want to take a leading role in shaping how transport flows are managed across Europe and beyond? Are you motivated by improving performance, building strong partnerships, and finding smarter, more sustainable ways of working? If so, this might be the role for you.
What you'll do at Thule
As a Transport Manager, you will play an important role in making sure our transport setup delivers great service to our customers in a cost-efficient and climate-conscious way. You will work with both inbound and outbound flows across Europe & Rest of World, contributing to a smooth and reliable supply chain.
You will be responsible for transport purchasing and contract negotiations, working closely with forwarders and partners to build strong, long-term relationships. At the same time, you will help prepare and develop our transport network to support a growing share of Business-To-Consumer sales.
You will collaborate with our transport administration team in Huta, Poland, supporting them in their daily work while ensuring alignment with our overall transport strategy.
A key part of the role is to continuously look for ways to improve how we work. This includes identifying opportunities for optimization, finding synergies, and driving initiatives that improve both performance and sustainability.
In addition, you will also contribute to building better transparency and follow-up, for example by consolidating transport spend, defining KPIs, and supporting the digitalization and visualization of transport flows, costs, and CO2 emissions.
What you bring
To be successful in this role, we believe you have experience from a similar role or from an operational position within a larger forwarding company, and a solid understanding of transport and supply chain processes. Experience from transportation within an FMCG environment is a plus.
You are used to working in an international setting and enjoy collaborating with different teams and stakeholders. You feel comfortable handling supplier dialogues and negotiations, and you bring a mix of both strategic thinking and hands-on understanding.
You are fluent in English, both spoken and written, and have a relevant academic background or equivalent work experience.
As a person, you are driven and structured, with a natural ability to build relationships and communicate clearly. You have a strong analytical mindset and enjoy solving problems and improving ways of working. You take initiative, follow through, and contribute with an approach to get things done.
Why you should join Thule
At Thule, we believe in strong teamwork both within your own team but also cross-functional between teams. We strive to be an open and curious organization, sharing our knowledge and inspiring one another.
Within Thule you will find people who have a passion for the products we make and the outdoor company we are. We share the same values, and we like to have fun. All of our employees have a joint responsibility to maintain that spirit and contribute to it.
Hiring Process
Apply by submitting your application and resumé through "Apply for position" on our Thule Career Site. The application deadline is May 3, 2026.
Please make sure to not wait to show your interest until the last application date as interviews are held continuously during the process, and the position might be filled before the last application date. Please also note that we do not accept applications by e-mail.
If you have any questions about the role, feel free to contact our Talent Acquisition Partner, Oscar Persson, at oscar.persson@thule.com
We look forward to hearing from you!
Thule is a global sports and outdoor company. We offer high-quality products with smart features and a sustainable design that make it easy for people across the globe to live an active life. Under the motto Bring your life - and with a focus on consumer-driven innovation and long-term sustainability - we develop, manufacture and market products within the product categories Sport & Cargo Carriers (roof racks, roof boxes and carriers for transporting cycling, water and winter sports equipment, and rooftop tents mounted on a car), Active with Kids & Dogs (car seats, strollers, bike trailers, child bike seats and dog transport), RV Products (awnings, bike carriers and tents for RVs and caravans) and Bags & Mounts (backpacks, luggage and performance mounts).
Thule Group has about 3,000 employees at nine production facilities and 35 sales offices worldwide. The Group's products are sold in 138 markets and in 2025, sales amounted to SEK 10,4 billion.www.thulegroup.com Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-05-03 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Thule Sweden AB
(org.nr 556076-3970), https://www.thulegroup.com/en/open-positions
Box 69 (visa karta
)
335 04 HILLERSTORP Arbetsplats
Hillerstorp Jobbnummer
9854845