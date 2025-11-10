Transport Center Planner
2025-11-10
Job Description
WHAT YOU'LL DO
Our Transport Teams are centralized into three local hubs across Europe, known as Cluster Transport Operations Centers (CTOCs), located in the Pozna area (Poland), Madrid area (Spain), and Stockholm (Sweden). These centers enable collaborative resource pooling, centralized expertise, and a unified approach to managing all markets from a cluster-wide perspective - maximizing synergies across the network and strengthening stakeholder alignment.
As Transport Center Planner, you'll support daily and weekly transport operations through planning, reporting, and stakeholder coordination. Your role ensures accuracy, service quality, and continuous process improvement. Your main responsibilities will include:
Act as first-line support for daily transport activities, resolving issues with internal and external stakeholders.
Assist with scheduling, planning, and cross-dock operations, ensuring smooth workflows and timely updates.
Handle transport documentation and claims, resolving discrepancies with external partners.
Contribute to process improvements and support project implementation.
Monitor KPIs, analyse trends, and support service quality enhancements.
Prepare daily and weekly reports (e.g., on-time performance, VAT, inventory balances).
Administer transport systems, ensure data accuracy, and resolve technical issues.
Maintain system data through regular updates and clean-ups.
WHO YOU'LL WORK WITH
You'll collaborate closely with cross-functional teams and key stakeholders to ensure seamless transport operations, drive improvements, and maintain high service standards. Your main collaboration partners will be:
Regional Transport Operations team
External transport providers and logistics partners
Warehouse operations teams
System and data administration teams
Project and process improvement stakeholders
Qualifications
WHO YOU ARE
We are looking for people with...
A relevant qualification in logistics, supply chain management, or business administration - acquired through vocational training, or industry- recognized certifications; a university degree is considered an advantage but not a requirement
2+ years experience in transport or logistics operations, with active involvement in planning, reporting, or stakeholder communication across European markets.
Strong organizational and time management skills to handle multiple tasks efficiently
Experience in transport operations, including planning, claims handling, and system administration, with a keen eye for data accuracy
The ability to monitor KPIs and operational metrics to support data-driven decisions
Effective communication and collaboration skills to work across teams and with external partners
Familiarity with varying transport management systems and tools, with a willingness to learn new technologies and workflows
And people who are...
The ability to solve problems, identify and address operational issues, and escalate when necessary
Proactive and solution-focused, with the ability to identify and implement improvements in processes
Curious and adaptable, eager to learn and grow in a dynamic logistics environment
Additional Information
This is a full-time role located in Stockholm, Sweden. The Transport Planning Lead is reporting to the Transport Planning Team Leader. Sounds interesting? Apply by sending in your CV in English as soon as possible, but no later than 23.11.2025. Due to data policies, we only accept applications through the career page.
WHO WE ARE
H&M Group is a global company of strong fashion brands and ventures. Our goal is to prove that there is no compromise between exceptional design, affordable prices, and sustainable solutions. We want to liberate fashion for the many, and our customers are at the heart of every decision we make.
We are made up of thousands of passionate and talented colleagues united by our shared culture and values. Together, we want to use our power, our scale, and our knowledge to push the fashion industry towards a more inclusive and sustainable future.
WHY YOU'LL LOVE WORKING HERE
At H&M Group, we are proud to be a vibrant and welcoming company. We offer our employees attractive benefits with extensive development opportunities around the globe.
Employee discount card, usable for all H&M Group brands both in stores and online
Inclusion in the H&M Incentive Program (HIP)
JOIN US
Our uniqueness comes from a combination of many things - our inclusive and collaborative culture, our strong values, and opportunities for growth. But most of all, it's our people who make us who we are.
Take the next step in your career together with us. The journey starts here.
